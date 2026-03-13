A suspect has been arrested after the fire in Bellach SO. Kapo Solothurn

In the Solothurn region, a 24-year-old Swiss man has confessed to setting a total of 14 fires. Particularly explosive: the man is a member of the fire department.

Sven Ziegler

The series of fires in the Solothurn region has apparently been solved. A 24-year-old Swiss man has confessed to setting a total of 14 fires.

The crimes have occurred in Solothurn, Langendorf and Bellach since 2024, according to investigations by the cantonal police and public prosecutor's office. Among other things, industrial buildings, demolition sites, wooden barns and several vehicles were affected.

The man is still in custody. A criminal investigation is underway against him for multiple arson and multiple damage to property.

Suspect is a firefighter

It was announced at the end of February that the man was in custody. He was a member of the fire department.

In an internal letter to members of the fire department, fire department commander Boris Anderegg confirmed that the arrested man was a member of his own organization. "It is with great sadness that I have to inform you that the person arrested is a member of our fire department," he wrote. The incident had affected him personally.

Series of fires over months

The series of fires had caused great unrest in the region for months. Fires repeatedly broke out at various locations, often at night or in remote locations.

The properties affected included industrial buildings in Solothurn, wooden barns in Langendorf and several cars.

The investigations ultimately led to the arrest of the suspect. According to the public prosecutor's office, the man has since confessed.

The suspect is presumed innocent until a final verdict is reached.