In an unusual move, the Solothurn State Chancellery has responded to an SVP campaign with a public correction. This contained "significant misinformation".

The State Chancellery of the canton of Solothurn believes that the free formation of opinion is at risk in the run-up to the votes on 28 September: The SVP's campaigns contain "significant misinformation" that needs to be corrected.

The SVP argues with partly false claims and misleading statements, the State Chancellery states in the communication entitled "Clarification on misinformation in the SVP referendum campaign". This concerns not just one bill - but all three cantonal issues.

"No tax increases"

According to the State Chancellery, there is no threat of tax increases due to the flood protection project on the Dünnern and the development of the Solothurn Süd railroad station. Both projects would be financed for a specific purpose and would therefore not burden the current state accounts.

The situation is different for the Daycare Act, the follow-up costs of which will be charged to the state accounts. "Due to the volume, however, these will not lead to any tax increases," writes the State Chancellery. This is because the change in the law will not result in costs of CHF 100 million per year, as the SVP claims.

According to a research office, the distribution of childcare vouchers is likely to cost the Solothurn municipalities and the canton up to 19.5 million francs. This also includes the CHF 8.8 million that the municipalities are already investing in childcare, writes the State Chancellery.