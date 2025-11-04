The Solothurn town hall. (symbolic picture) sda

A member of the Solothurn cantonal parliament has been remanded in custody along with several other people. The public prosecutor's office is investigating possible violations of the Narcotics Act - details are being kept secret so far.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Solothurn cantonal councillor is in custody on suspicion of drug offenses.

The public prosecutor's office confirms several arrests, but does not name any names.

The SVP announces consequences if the suspicions are confirmed. Show more

A member of the Solothurn cantonal parliament and other persons are in custody on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Act. The public prosecutor's office is not currently providing any further details.

Cony Brand, media officer for the public prosecutor's office in the canton of Solothurn, said on Tuesday in response to an inquiry that there were several people in custody, but for tactical investigative reasons the exact number was not known at present. She confirmed a report by the SRF regional journal Aargau/Solothurn.

The defendants are accused of violating the Narcotics Act, Brand stated. The presumption of innocence applies. According to the SRF Regional Journal, there had been a police operation in this case last Thursday.

SVP parliamentary group president Beat Künzli stated that in the event of a conviction, the party would ask the cantonal councillor in question to resign. With 25 members, the SVP is the largest parliamentary group in the cantonal council for the first time since the new elections last April. The parliament has 100 seats.