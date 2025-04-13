In the run-off election for the Solothurn government, cantonal councillor Sibylle Jecker is likely to win a seat in the executive for the SVP for the first time, according to interim results. Archive image: Keystone

The SVP in Solothurn has tried seven times to win a seat in the government. Now Sibylle Jeker has cleared this hurdle at the eighth attempt. The Greens are out of government.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the canton of Solothurn, the SVP has won a seat in government for the first time with Sibylle Jeker. Sandra Kolly (center), Susanne Schaffner (SP) and Peter Hodel (FDP) were confirmed in the run-off election. The SP won a second seat, while the FDP lost its second seat.

With a turnout of 36.5 percent, Landammann Sandra Kolly (center) achieved the best result in the run-off election with 32,559 votes, as announced by the Solothurn State Chancellery.

Interior Director Susanne Schaffner (SP) followed in second place with 31,364 votes. Third place went to SVP cantonal councillor Sibylle Jeker with 31,270 votes. The SVP, the party with the most voters in the canton, thus won a seat in the cantonal government for the first time after eight attempts.

Greens no longer in the government

Government councillor Peter Hodel (FDP) was also re-elected with 28,598 votes. SP cantonal councillor Mathias Stricker will be a new member of the cantonal government. He won 26,620 votes. The SP won a second seat in the government.

Edgar Kupper, a centrist cantonal councillor, missed out on election with 24,459 votes, followed by cantonal councillor Daniel Urech (Greens) with 23,614 votes. FDP cantonal councillor Marco Lupi finished in last place with 21,372 votes. The FDP thus lost its second cantonal councillor. The Greens will also no longer be in government as they have been for the past eight years.

In the first round of voting, all eight candidates failed to achieve an absolute majority. In the second ballot, the five candidates who received the most votes were elected. The voters opted for the same five members of government as in the first round.