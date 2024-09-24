  1. Residential Customers
Do you still have cash in your wallet? "Sometimes I forget that cash exists"

Adrian Kammer

24.9.2024

Today, almost everything can be paid for with a card or an app on your cell phone. Who still has cash in their wallet and for what? blue News asks on the street.

24.09.2024, 23:56

25.09.2024, 08:46

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • blue News looks into people's wallets on the streets of Zurich.
  • It's now quite easy to get through everyday life without cash.
  • Are the days of coins and notes numbered?
Show more

Perhaps the good old wallet will soon be obsolete. At the very least, storing cash seems to be less and less the main function of our wallets. After all, you can now pay by card almost everywhere and since the rise of payment apps such as Twint, coins and notes seem to be superfluous.

Small change is too heavy and tedious to count anyway. And let's not even talk about hygiene. So who still has cash in their wallet and why?

You can see the answers in the video.

