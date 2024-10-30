Shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the cantonal emergency call center of the Appenzell Ausserrhoden cantonal police received a report that an assault was taking place in a detached house in Herisau.
The cantonal police officers who responded immediately found several people in the house. It turned out that a verbal argument between the 31-year-old son and his 60-year-old father had ended in violence.
The perpetrator seriously injured his father and his 59-year-old partner. The perpetrator was arrested and detained by the officers who responded.
The injured persons were taken to hospital in two ambulances.
The cantonal police of Appenzell Ausserrhoden have taken up the investigation under the direction of the public prosecutor's office.