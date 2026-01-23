The "SonntagsBlick" appears to be facing closure. According to a report in "Republik," Ringier has reportedly decided to discontinue the newspaper by the end of 2026. This would mean the end of one of Switzerland's best-known Sunday newspapers after nearly six decades.

The SonntagsBlick has been published since 1969—this issue was published on July 14, 2002.

Long-standing Newspaper on the Brink of Closure "SonntagsBlick" is set to be discontinued at the end of 2026

Here's what it's all about According to a media report, the “SonntagsBlick” is set to be discontinued at the end of 2026.

The long-established Sunday newspaper would thus disappear from the market after 57 years.

The cancellation would also have financial consequences for the remaining Sunday newspapers, for example, regarding early delivery. Summary created with

Ringier Publishing plans to discontinue the newspaper “SonntagsBlick” at the end of 2026. This was reported by “Republik” reports, citing several independent sources. The publisher has not yet provided official confirmation.

The “SonntagsBlick” currently has a circulation of just under 75,000 copies and, according to Wemf AG for Advertising Media Research, reaches approximately 265,000 readers. This places the paper in third place among Swiss Sunday newspapers, behind the “SonntagsZeitung” and the “NZZ am Sonntag.”

Ringier had already discontinued the “SonntagsBlick-Magazin” at the end of 2024 to cut costs. With the newspaper’s planned discontinuation, it would come to a definitive end after 57 years.

This move would also have consequences for the competition. As *Die Republik* reports, the three Sunday newspapers have so far shared the costs of early delivery. If the *SonntagsBlick* is discontinued, the remaining publications would have to bear these costs on their own starting in 2027.