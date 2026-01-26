  1. Residential Customers
Coop has shown the way Soon Migros promotions will no longer start on Tuesday

SDA

26.1.2026 - 09:34

At Migros, the selection on the chocolate shelf is currently somewhat limited. (symbolic picture)
At Migros, the selection on the chocolate shelf is currently somewhat limited. (symbolic picture)
KEYSTONE

Migros and Denner are adjusting their promotional rhythm: From February, the weekly promotions will start on Thursdays.

Keystone-SDA

26.01.2026, 09:34

26.01.2026, 09:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Migros and Denner will start their promotions on Thursdays from February 5, 2026.
  • The Migros magazine will be published on Wednesdays in future.
  • The reason for this is that many customers shop mainly between Thursday and Saturday.
Show more

Migros and its subsidiary Denner are also changing their promotions. They are following Coop's example. From February 5, 2026, Migros and Denner promotions will start on Thursday instead of Tuesday and will last until Wednesday of the following week. This was announced by the two retailers on Monday.

In line with the new promotional rhythm, the Migros magazine will now be delivered on Wednesdays.

The reason given for the change is the change in shopping behavior. More and more customers are coming to the stores for larger purchases between Thursday and Saturday. They could now benefit from more available promotional items on these busy days.

Competitor Coop had already changed its policy a year ago. "We were too short of promotional goods on Saturdays, and we were often out of stock on Saturday afternoons," said Group CEO Philipp Wyss at the time, explaining the reason for the change.

