Soon there will be direct trains from Zurich to Italy. sda

SBB is planning new international train connections, including a direct connection from Zurich to Bolzano. Connections to Germany are also to be expanded.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Attention train lovers: From December 2026, SBB is planning a new direct connection from Zurich to Bolzano via Innsbruck.

Additional extensions to the Italian and German rail networks are also planned.

New day and night train connections will link Zurich with Florence, Livorno, Venice, Hamburg, Copenhagen and Malmö, among others.

In the long term, SBB is considering its own high-speed trains for new international connections. Show more

SBB is planning to introduce a new direct connection from Zurich via Innsbruck to Bolzano, the capital of South Tyrol, from December 2026. This connection was confirmed at the "Forum Train Europe" in Ljubljana. The journey time is expected to be around six hours and could be reduced by one hour when the Brenner Base Tunnel opens in 2032. Giruno trains from the Swiss manufacturer Stadler are to be used.

The cooperation with Italian Railways has not yet been fully clarified, and neither SBB nor Italian Railways have commented on the matter to date. South Tyrol is a popular destination for Swiss tourists, accounting for almost 400,000 arrivals and 1.7 million overnight stays last year. At present, the journey is only possible by changing trains, which could make the new direct connection more attractive.

Will there soon be a direct train from Zurich to Rome?

In addition to the new connection to Bolzano, SBB is also planning to extend the existing connection from Zurich to Bologna as far as Florence and to extend the connection to Genoa as far as Livorno. In addition, two daily trains are to run from Zurich to Venice in future. A possible connection from Zurich to Rome with Frecciarossa trains is also being discussed, but has not yet been decided.

Extensions are also planned in the direction of Germany. From December 2026, more ICE trains from Germany will travel beyond Basel to Switzerland, with new connections to Brig. The number of daily ICE departures from Bern, Zurich and Chur to Germany is to be increased. SBB is also planning to create new direct connections to Germany with Giruno trains, including a connection from Lugano via Lucerne and Basel to Hamburg.

From Zurich to Hamburg

There is also news for night train fans: From December, new Nightjet compositions from ÖBB are to be used on night trains from Zurich to Hamburg and Amsterdam. From spring 2026, these will also operate on the route to Vienna. SBB is also planning a new seasonal night train from Basel to Copenhagen and Malmö, which could run from spring 2026. SBB has applied to the federal government for co-financing, which is made possible by the CO2 Act.

However, the planned night trains to Rome and Barcelona have been discontinued. In the long term, however, SBB is planning direct trains from Switzerland to London, despite legal and technical challenges. Day trains to Barcelona are also an option. SBB is currently examining the procurement of its own high-speed trains in order to have more influence in negotiations with foreign railroads and to enable new connections to Switzerland.