During his state visit to Bern, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa showed his charming side. The trigger was a sentence from the President of the Swiss Confederation, Karin Keller-Sutter.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa was received in Bern on Wednesday for a state visit.

President Karin Keller-Sutter and Ramaphosa emphasized the close partnership between the two countries - and exchanged more charm than empty phrases.

At the end, both flirted diplomatically: Keller-Sutter said that Switzerland was "a bit important" to him, to which Ramaphosa replied with a laugh that he was "happy to have been enchanted by her". Show more

The Federal Council received South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for a state visit on Wednesday. After his arrival and the ceremonial welcome on the Bundesplatz, the delegation moved with Ramaphosa and several members of the Federal Council to the Wandelhalle of the Federal Palace, where official statements were made.

President Karin Keller-Sutter took the floor on behalf of Switzerland. Both sides emphasized the close and multifaceted partnership between Switzerland and South Africa - but exchanged far more than just diplomatic courtesies.

Almost flirtatiously, Keller-Sutter concluded by saying that Ramaphosa's visit showed "that Switzerland is obviously a bit important to you".

Ramaphosa meets the President of the Swiss Confederation with a charm offensive

The South African President did not need to be told twice about the compliment. Visibly in a good mood, he picked up on the tone and joked that he had met no other head of state as often as Keller-Sutter this year - now for the fourth time. He addressed her familiarly by her first name.

And because charm is known to be reciprocal, Ramaphosa went one better: Alluding to Keller-Sutter's remark that he would "charm" Swiss entrepreneurs*, he said with a laugh, "Well, let me tell you: you charmed me into coming to Switzerland."

The cameraman obviously knew the visual impact of such flattery attacks - and captured the President's amused smile at that very moment: Score.