The landing capsules of the Soviet Venus probes of the Venera program were specially built to withstand extreme pressure and heat. ESA

The space probe launched into space by the Soviet Union in 1972 has crashed in the Indian Ocean, according to Russian reports. Kosmos 482 crashed into the sea west of the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Russian reports, the Soviet space probe Kosmos 482 crashed into the Indian Ocean west of Jakarta (Indonesia) this Saturday morning.

The probe had been launched into space in 1972 to explore the surface of Venus. However, it never made it beyond the Earth's gravitational field.

The crash was expected and was constantly being predicted more accurately. Nevertheless, it was unclear until the end where the probe or debris from it would crash on Earth. Switzerland was also in the potential impact area. Show more

At 8.32 a.m., Kosmos 482 entered the Earth's atmosphere and an hour later crashed into the Indian Ocean west of the Indonesian capital Jakarta. This was reported by the Russian space agency Roskosmos.

The European Space Agency (ESA) also assumes that the probe has now entered the Earth's atmosphere. Since, contrary to expectations, it was not detected again by radar systems over Germany at 9.32 a.m., it is "most likely" that entry has already taken place. In the early morning, the systems over Germany had still detected the probe.

"The apparatus was launched in spring 1972 to explore Venus, but remained in a high elliptical orbit around the Earth due to a malfunction of the upper stage and gradually approached the planet," Roskosmos announced. The entry of the probe was controlled by an automated system to warn of dangerous situations in near-Earth space, the agency added.

Half a ton of space debris

The crash of the probe, which weighed just under 500 kilograms and had a diameter of around one meter, was expected by the space authorities on Saturday. However, it was completely unclear where it would hit the earth. Switzerland was also in the possible crash area.

Experts had previously expected that the probe, made of extremely resistant material, could arrive on Earth as a whole because it was designed to survive entry into the atmosphere of Venus. However, Roskosmos has now written: "Cosmos-482 no longer exists." The condition of the probe's remains remains unclear.

The Soviet Union explored Venus

Between 1961 and 1983, the Soviet Union sent several space probes to Venus as part of the Verena program to explore the alien planet. Several of these probes also landed on Venus and sent information from there.