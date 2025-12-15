An inconspicuous budget item brought the National Council under fire. Hundreds of women protested spontaneously on the Bundesplatz. The pressure worked: today the National Council said yes to more money for the prevention of violence against women.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council's no to an additional million francs for the prevention of violence against women sparked protests and angry reactions across the country.

After harsh criticism, including from SP National Councillor Tamara Funiciello, Parliament corrected its decision in the third week of the session.

In the end, the National Council voted 115 to 72 in favor of the increase in funding. Show more

Budget debates in the Federal Parliament are not usually the kind of thing that attracts a lot of attention from the public. In the past few days, however, something extraordinary happened: the National Council's no vote last week on an additional million francs for the inconspicuous budget item "A231.0160" not only brought a few hundred angry women to the Bundesplatz. Across Switzerland, women took to their keyboards and wrote emails to their representatives.

At the heart of the debate was an additional CHF 1 million that the federal government should have paid out to the cantons - and thus to the relevant organizations - to implement measures to prevent violence against women.

The narrow "no" to this additional million, which came about through the casting vote of SVP parliamentary president Pierre-André Page, angered SP National Councillor Tamara Funiciello to such an extent that she pointed out the absurdity of the decision in a rhetorically pointed manner: In Switzerland, millions of Swiss francs are available for the protection of sheep and for the promotion of wine - but when it comes to the prevention of femicides, the country is stingy.

National Council now says yes after all

The correction followed on Monday afternoon of the third session week in December: the National Council voted 115 to 72 in favor of increasing the funds after all. Previously, a small minority from the ranks of the SVP had tried to hold on to the lower amount. SVP National Councillor Sandra Sollberger described the arguments for the additional million as "fake news". Parliament had always approved more money in the past. She therefore wondered whether the funds allocated to date had been wasted.

National Councillors Anna Rosenwasser, Tamara Funiciello and Aline Trede followed the debate on the 2026 budget. KEYSTONE

They received support from party colleagues. On the one hand, they criticized the fact that the money went to trade unions and professional associations. On the other hand, they called on the left to tighten criminal law. "We are mainly dealing with an imported problem here," said SVP party president Marcel Dettling, listing several nationalities. He also accused cantons with left-wing governments of deporting too few foreign criminals.

SP Co-President and Aargau National Councillor Cédric Wermuth pointed out in the debate that 27 femicides are believed to have been recorded in Switzerland this year. "What we are experiencing is a wave of extremist masculinity," said Wermuth. He spoke of terror and called for the term "male violence" to be used in reference to the term "youth violence". He was aware that the problem could not be solved with an additional million. However, the anger of many women in the population demands "answers" and political action that takes responsibility.

SVP leader Marcel Dettling reacted angrily to Wermuth's response. blue News

The conflict between Dettling and Wermuth escalated when Wermuth countered Dettling's list of nationalities: "One of the worst perpetrators of violence against women that we have had in Switzerland in recent years bears the name Bernhard Diethelm and was an SVP cantonal councillor." Meanwhile, Dettling ran to his seat and shouted angrily and dismissively in the direction of the lectern. The scene was not filmed by the parliamentary cameras.

Million did not meet with rejection in the Council of States

Last week, the Council of States approved the additional million without opposition. In the debate in the Council of States, Eva Herzog (SP) spoke out in favor of the budget increase. "So that there is not just one poster per municipality, but that the prevention campaign is really noticed," she said.

By contrast, Andrea Gmür-Schönenberger, a member of the Council of States from the center, expressed her annoyance at the flood of emails. "This was an orchestrated campaign by a single party," she said. She is opposed to "the political marketing of one party reaching the Council of States. That is absolutely counterproductive." Despite this criticism, she also spoke out in favor of the budget increase.