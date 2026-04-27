SP Co-President and Zurich National Councillor Mattea Meyer returned to the Federal Parliament today. "I am full of energy and joy for my political commitment," said the Zurich National Councillor in an interview published on Monday. She has once again consciously said yes to political life. "And that feels very right."
Meyer returned to her seat next to Aargau SP National Councillor Cédric Wermuth shortly before the start of the session. In contrast to birthdays, for example, her return was not announced by the President of the Council. Meyers returned to a (exceptionally) packed National Council chamber. New Council members were sworn in at the start of the special session. In addition, a new place as vote counter was appointed.
Monday, April 27, 2.40 p.m.
Session begins with swearing-in ceremony
Six new National Councillors took office at the start of the special session. Four are members of the SP parliamentary group and two join the ranks of the Greens. All of them took their oath of office on Monday.
The new members of the SP parliamentary group are 40-year-old Arbër Bullakaj from the canton of St. Gallen, 38-year-old Loïc Dobler from the canton of Jura, 36-year-old Michèle Dünki-Bättig from the canton of Zurich and 43-year-old Miriam Locher from Basel-Landschaft.
They replace Claudia Friedl (SG), Pierre-Alain Fridez (JU), Céline Widmer (ZH) and Eric Nussbaumer (BL), who stepped down at the end of the spring session.
There are two new faces in the Green parliamentary group: Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz (ZH) and Laura Gantenbein (SO). The 33-year-old Schmaltz succeeds Balthasar Glättli, who was elected to the Zurich city government together with SP politician Widmer. The 36-year-old Gantenbein takes over the seat from Felix Wettstein.
Four days, a full hall and lots of topics: The special session of the National Council starts this Monday afternoon in the Federal Parliament. Until Thursday, the 200 representatives of the people will be debating better conditions for nursing staff, digital access to AHV, simpler naturalization and a helmet requirement for e-scooters.
SP Co-President Mattea Meyer will also be taking part again. This is the first session week for the Zurich native since December: she was on sick leave for a long time due to overwork.
Special session to reduce the flood of business
Parliament normally sits four times a year for three weeks each - in spring, summer, fall and winter. If that's not enough, the National Council adds an extra week. This is exactly what is happening now. The Council of States is not invited, only the upper chamber meets.
Background: Since 2009, the National Council has had to take an extra week of this kind at least once a year, provided enough business is "ready for discussion". The reason: the mountain of proposals is growing faster than Parliament can deal with it.
There is now also a ban on tabling motions this week. This means that Council members are not allowed to submit any new motions, but must focus on what is already on the table. The National Council itself adopted this rule in 2024 to stem the tide somewhat.
These are the topics
Monday - Apology to the Yenish and Sinti: The first topic is a dark chapter in Swiss history: up until 1973, around 2,000 Yenish and Sinti children were taken from their families as part of the infamous "Children of the Country Road" campaign. The Federal Council has already recognized this persecution as a crime against humanity. Now Parliament is to follow suit.
Tuesday - More protection for carers? The National Council is discussing the implementation of the care initiative, which was approved by the people in 2021. It is about better working conditions for care professionals - specifically, for example, working hours. The Federal Council wants clear rules, while a conservative majority in the committee prefers to give employers and trade unions leeway.
Wednesday - AHV at the click of a mouse: Social security schemes are to enter the digital age. An "e-platform 1st pillar" is planned, which insured persons can use to view their AHV and IV dossiers online in future.
Thursday: Finally, two exciting topics: The "Democracy Initiative" calls for simpler naturalization procedures for foreigners living here. And a motion calls for a helmet and driving license requirement for e-scooters - an ongoing topic after several serious accidents.