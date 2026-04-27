The National Council is tackling a whole bunch of hot topics this week - from care to e-scooters. To start with: an apology to the Yenish and Sinti.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council starts a four-day special session in Bern today, during which it will deal with additional business without the Council of States.

On the agenda are better working conditions in the care sector, a digital AHV platform, simpler naturalization and a helmet requirement for e-scooters.

To kick things off, Parliament is expected to recognize the persecution of the Yenish and Sinti, in which around 2,000 children were taken from their families by 1973, as a crime against humanity.

Back in the chamber for the first time since December is SP Co-President Mattea Meyer, who was on sick leave due to overwork. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

2.43 pm SP Co-President Mattea Meyer returns SP Co-President and Zurich National Councillor Mattea Meyer returned to the Federal Parliament today. "I am full of energy and joy for my political commitment," said the Zurich National Councillor in an interview published on Monday. She has once again consciously said yes to political life. "And that feels very right." Mattea Meyer has not been in the National Council chamber since December 2025. blue News Meyer returned to her seat next to Aargau SP National Councillor Cédric Wermuth shortly before the start of the session. In contrast to birthdays, for example, her return was not announced by the President of the Council. Meyers returned to a (exceptionally) packed National Council chamber. New Council members were sworn in at the start of the special session. In addition, a new place as vote counter was appointed.

Monday, April 27, 2.40 p.m. Session begins with swearing-in ceremony Six new National Councillors took office at the start of the special session. Four are members of the SP parliamentary group and two join the ranks of the Greens. All of them took their oath of office on Monday. The new members of the SP parliamentary group are 40-year-old Arbër Bullakaj from the canton of St. Gallen, 38-year-old Loïc Dobler from the canton of Jura, 36-year-old Michèle Dünki-Bättig from the canton of Zurich and 43-year-old Miriam Locher from Basel-Landschaft. The new members of the National Council are sworn in here. blue News They replace Claudia Friedl (SG), Pierre-Alain Fridez (JU), Céline Widmer (ZH) and Eric Nussbaumer (BL), who stepped down at the end of the spring session. There are two new faces in the Green parliamentary group: Anna-Béatrice Schmaltz (ZH) and Laura Gantenbein (SO). The 33-year-old Schmaltz succeeds Balthasar Glättli, who was elected to the Zurich city government together with SP politician Widmer. The 36-year-old Gantenbein takes over the seat from Felix Wettstein. Show more

Four days, a full hall and lots of topics: The special session of the National Council starts this Monday afternoon in the Federal Parliament. Until Thursday, the 200 representatives of the people will be debating better conditions for nursing staff, digital access to AHV, simpler naturalization and a helmet requirement for e-scooters.

SP Co-President Mattea Meyer will also be taking part again. This is the first session week for the Zurich native since December: she was on sick leave for a long time due to overwork.

Special session to reduce the flood of business

Parliament normally sits four times a year for three weeks each - in spring, summer, fall and winter. If that's not enough, the National Council adds an extra week. This is exactly what is happening now. The Council of States is not invited, only the upper chamber meets.

Background: Since 2009, the National Council has had to take an extra week of this kind at least once a year, provided enough business is "ready for discussion". The reason: the mountain of proposals is growing faster than Parliament can deal with it.

There is now also a ban on tabling motions this week. This means that Council members are not allowed to submit any new motions, but must focus on what is already on the table. The National Council itself adopted this rule in 2024 to stem the tide somewhat.