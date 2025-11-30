Mattea Meyer is taking a break. Archivbild: Keystone

Mattea Meyer is stepping down from federal politics with immediate effect - for the time being. The SP Co-President speaks of "great exhaustion" on Instagram and will not be taking part in the winter session.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you SP Co-President and National Councillor Mattea Meyer announces an immediate break.

She justifies her decision with "great exhaustion" and the need to pull the emergency brake in good time.

Meyer will be absent from the winter session; the SP refers to its "strong team" for the transitional period. Show more

SP Co-President Mattea Meyer is temporarily withdrawing from politics. In an Instagram post, the 38-year-old National Councillor writes that she has realized in recent days that she needs a break to regain her strength. "I feel very exhausted and have realized that I need to pull the emergency brake in time," says Meyer.

She will therefore not be taking part in the winter session and is asking for "rest and time" to recover in her private life. At the same time, the Zurich National Councillor emphasizes that the SP can count on a strong team during her absence.

Meyer has left it open as to when she will return. Her party colleagues reacted with visible support. There are numerous well-wishes under the post. Co-President Cédric Wermuth, for example, commented with a heart.

Meyer should have already represented a matter in the National Council as committee spokesperson on Tuesday: Parents are to be given more support in the revision of the income replacement scheme. Parts of the SVP, however, reject the issue completely.