Rudolf Strahm has no sympathy for the current SP policy. KEYSTONE

Rudolf Strahm, 82, SP doyen and former price watchdog, is unsparing in his reckoning with his own party in an NZZ interview. His verdict: the SP has lost touch with the working class.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you SP doyen Rudolf Strahm criticizes his party's "resounding no" to the 10 million initiative as tactically unwise and accuses it of suppressing the social consequences of immigration.

Strahm warns against overly generous social benefits without anything in return: "That's poison, poison, poison!" - and has sympathy for those who want to vote yes.

Former SP President Peter Bodenmann had already publicly attacked the party leadership in February, accusing it of having "no idea" about economic policy. Show more

Rudolf Strahm, former SP National Councillor and former price watchdog, criticized his party's "blank no" to the 10 million initiative as tactically unwise in an interview with the NZZ. The SP should have set conditions for its rejection - such as measures to combat the housing shortage or to integrate migrants into the labor market. Instead, the proposal was labeled a "chaos initiative", which Strahm described as "rhetorical low flying".

The party is suppressing the social consequences of immigration and ignoring the concerns of the population. "Many of the people's concerns are being ignored," says Strahm. A "cosmopolitan class" of politicians, academics and NGO activists have lost touch with the poorer population. His conclusion is harsh: "The SVP is today's party of the workers" - not because it does much for them, but because it offers them an identity.

Jans "miserable run-up"

SP Federal Councillor Beat Jans does not come off well either. He had tried to fight the initiative with socio-political measures - but had "failed miserably". In general, more pressure is needed on the Federal Council: "A strong Minister of Justice would have revitalized the integration agreement long ago."

Strahm is particularly clear on the subject of social welfare. In international comparison, Switzerland pays generous benefits right from the start of the asylum procedure - this weakens the incentive to work. "This is poison, poison, poison!"

Strahm does not consider the initiative to be a clever solution - he would have preferred the center party's counter-proposal. However, anyone who thinks that the Federal Council is doing too little in terms of migration policy will "probably say yes from their point of view" - because a yes vote would provide "salutary pressure".

This is not the first time that an SP veteran has publicly settled accounts with his own party. Back in February , former SP President Peter Bodenmann attacked the party leadership in "Weltwoche". He accused the co-presidency around Cédric Wermuth and Mattea Meyer of running the party "like a private donation fund" - and attested that they had "zero idea" of economic and monetary policy.