Christiane Brunner shaped the SP Switzerland for decades - as president, trade unionist and feminist. But after her death, the party failed to pay its last respects to her publicly.

Sven Ziegler

Christiane Brunner was a formative figure in Swiss social democracy: party president, longstanding member of the Council of States, trade unionist and symbolic figure of the women's movement. Her death shortly before Easter 2025 was a loss for the SP - but the party's handling of her farewell has now led to criticism.

The SP Switzerland published an official media release after Brunner's death and expressed its sympathy on social networks. However, while it placed a dozen obituaries in newspapers following the death of former president Helmut Hubacher, it did not do so at all in Brunner's case - with one exception: the Geneva cantonal party honored her with an advertisement.

When asked by CH Media, the SP Switzerland conceded that the lack of obituaries was "an oversight". For many observers, however, this is more than just a bureaucratic error - especially as Brunner made party history with her commitment to equality, for example with the women's strike in 1991. Back then, the motto was: "When women want it, everything gets rolling - when women want it, everything stands still."

Official memorial service to follow

What's more, no member of the party leadership was present at the funeral a week after her death. The SP explained this with Easter absences. The leadership was represented by Flavia Wasserfallen, member of the Bernese Council of States. Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider also took part.

The SP now wants to rectify this omission with an official memorial service. It is to take place on June 12 - shortly before this year's women's strike, which Christiane Brunner co-initiated over three decades ago.