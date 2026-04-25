Cédric Wermuth, National Councillor since 2011, may run for a fifth term of office. Keystone

Cédric Wermuth may run for the National Council again. Delegates of the SP Aargau have lifted the term limit for the co-president of the SP.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In Zofingen, delegates of the SP Aargau have lifted the term limit for National Councillor Cédric Wermuth.

The co-president of the SP is therefore allowed to run for a seat in the National Council for the fifth time.

The SP Aargau statutes require a nomination by a two-thirds majority of delegates for federal and cantonal mandates after twelve years in office. Show more

Aargau SP National Councillor Cédric Wermuth can run for the National Council for the fifth time in fall 2027. The delegates of the SP Aargau approved his candidacy with a large majority on Saturday in Zofingen.

The delegates thus lifted the term limit. This is because the SP Aargau statutes require a nomination by a two-thirds majority of delegates for federal and cantonal mandates after twelve years in office.

Wermuth has been in office since 2011 and has therefore been in office for four terms. The delegates at the party conference in Zofingen therefore had to decide whether this term limit should be lifted and whether the 40-year-old should be allowed to stand again in the national elections in fall 2027. Wermuth is also Co-President of the SP Switzerland.