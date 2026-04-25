Aargau SP National Councillor Cédric Wermuth can run for the National Council for the fifth time in fall 2027. The delegates of the SP Aargau approved his candidacy with a large majority on Saturday in Zofingen.
Wermuth has been in office since 2011 and has therefore been in office for four terms. The delegates at the party conference in Zofingen therefore had to decide whether this term limit should be lifted and whether the 40-year-old should be allowed to stand again in the national elections in fall 2027. Wermuth is also Co-President of the SP Switzerland.