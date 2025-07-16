National Councillor Tamara Funiciello (SP/BE) is annoyed by the double standards. sda

In a provocative post, SP National Councillor Tamara Funiciello calls for a debate on violence, origin and political double standards. She poses the question: why are we more outraged by "men out of the baths" than by the exclusion of foreigners?

She refers to alarming statistics and compares her exaggerated proposal with the alleged "ban on foreigners" in Pruntrut in the canton of Jura.

Since July, only locals have been allowed in the outdoor pool there - a decision that was applauded by right-wing extremists. Show more

SP National Councillor Tamara Funiciello is causing a stir with a pointed post on Instagram. Under the title "Men out of the swimming pool", she takes a critical look at violence statistics - and links them to current political debates about safety and double standards.

She makes it clear right at the start that the statement is not meant literally. Her aim is to make people think. After all, not all men are violent - but the majority of serious acts of violence in Switzerland are committed by men.

She cites one example: According to statistics, all rapes up to July 1, 2024 were committed by male perpetrators. In the case of grievous bodily harm, the proportion of men is 96%. Sexualized violence is also widespread in the military and mainly affects women.

Funiciello calls for a "differentiated" debate

Funiciello criticizes the fact that such figures are often assessed differently: When white men commit violence, it is often said that they had a difficult childhood, psychological problems or were under the influence of alcohol. In the case of perpetrators with foreign roots, on the other hand, their origin is quickly emphasized. For her, this is an example of structural racism.

Funiciello's contribution was triggered by the debate about swimming pools in Pruntrut in the canton of Jura. Since the beginning of July, only people with a Swiss passport, residence or work permit have been allowed in the swimming pool there.

The municipality calls it an emergency solution due to overcrowding - but the decision caused a stir on social media. Right-wing extremist groups openly celebrated the measure, and a misleading video from another swimming pool was falsely shared as evidence of the situation in Pruntrut.

While many locals see the new regulation as pragmatic, Funiciello sees it as an example of structural exclusion. Such measures would reinforce existing stereotypes, she explains to blue News. "The blame for violence is shifted - away from the perpetrator and towards their origin. It's not the person who strikes who is supposed to be responsible, but 'the foreigner'."

Women with the "wrong passport" are beaten for longer

Funiciello emphasizes that violence against women is a complex issue. Anyone who wants to tackle it politically must finally face up to a serious and differentiated debate - and not hide behind simplistic, bogus solutions.

Women who lack financial independence and social networks are particularly vulnerable - for example because they are new to the country or have no access to stable employment. "Financial autonomy is the key to protection from violence," Funiciello tells blue News. "Women who are financially independent can flee violence more easily. Those who don't have this independence often stay in the violent relationship." This makes it all the more serious when cuts are made in precisely this area - for example in minimum wages: "This is the soil on which violence thrives."

Funiciello also refers to a study that shows that the police are called less frequently and later if the alleged perpetrator has a Swiss name - and more quickly if they have a foreign name. "This means that violence against certain women goes undetected for longer," she says, "and that should give us pause for thought."

Right-wing trolls want to portray women as objects

Her Instagram post appeared shortly after another incident that made headlines: in the summer of 2024, two men were filmed watching and apparently commenting on bathers from the banks of the Limmat in Zurich's Frauenbadi swimming pool.

The city decided not to install a privacy screen for conservation reasons. The news was used by sexist provocateurs on the internet to justify the harassment of women. One user asked, for example, "Are we not allowed to look at women anymore?" and used the tactic of the death blow argument to belittle women's needs.

