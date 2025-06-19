SP National Councillor Gabriela Suter quoted from a confidential hearing - which annoyed SVP committee head Christian Imark. He confronted her publicly, but first had to quickly slip into someone else's jacket.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you SP National Councillor Gabriela Suter quoted from a confidential committee meeting during the climate fund debate in the National Council.

SVP committee president Christian Imark immediately countered, because quoting verbatim from committees is not actually permitted.

However, he emphasized that the content was not sensitive - and revealed with a grin that he even had to wear a colleague's jacket for his spontaneous appearance. Show more

The National Council debated the climate fund initiative of the SP and the Greens on Thursday. The popular initiative is primarily about the question: should the federal government invest 8 billion a year, even outside of the debt brake, in order to achieve the energy transition?

For a moment, however, climate policy took a back seat. SP National Councillor Gabriela Suter (AG) spoke - unsurprisingly - in favor of her own party's initiative.

In her speech, she directly addressed those members of the middle classes who are committed to the debt brake: "The debt brake serves to protect future generations and ensure that we do not impose a disproportionately high financial burden on them for benefits that we are entitled to today. The climate fund has exactly the same purpose." So her message is that anyone who takes the debt brake seriously should actually also support the climate fund.

Suter quotes statement from secret meeting

The problem: this statement did not come from her, but from an unnamed "liberal economist and strong advocate of the debt brake". The economist had said this at a hearing in the Environment Commission, explained Suter. However, what is said in committee meetings is subject to committee secrecy - and its violation can have criminal consequences.

It is questionable whether Suter actually violated this secrecy: she did not mention any names and only quoted the gist of what she said.

Nevertheless, SVP National Councillor Christian Imark (SO) reacted immediately. He jumped up to the lectern and said dryly: "It's not that it bothers me personally. But are you aware that your side is always stifling us when we quote from the Commission minutes?"

His statement carries weight: although the SVP is not the biggest fan of committee secrecy and even called for its abolition in 2015 in order to achieve greater transparency, as President of the Environment Committee, Imark has to defend the rights of the National Councillors in his committee.

SVP man defends SP colleague in borrowed suit

When asked by blue News, Imark also defended his fellow commission member to some extent: the information was "neither sensitive nor secret".

He was more concerned with basic principles: "I just wanted to point out that quoting verbatim from the Commission is not really possible. In other cases, the Commission's secrecy is repeatedly demanded by the left in particular." For him, that was the end of the matter.

Imark emphasized that he did not want to act like a teacher in chief. However, the matter was so important to him that he spontaneously walked to the lectern - without a jacket. "I then borrowed Thomas Hurter's coat," he told blue News. His colleague then wondered why his jacket appeared on television.

Suter also rejected the accusation that the Commission had breached confidentiality: the economist had already made these arguments publicly.

The climate fund initiative calls for the federal government to provide up to CHF 8 billion annually for climate investments - financed from the federal budget, without being subject to the debt brake. The SVP and FDP in particular are warning against a breach of the dam in financial policy. The National Council has clearly rejected the initiative. Next up is the Council of States - after which the people should decide.