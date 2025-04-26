In the "Arena" debate on Swiss trade policy on Friday evening, opinions differed widely. The middle classes defend the Federal Council's course towards Donald Trump. SP National Councillor Molina does not agree at all.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabian Molina (SP) criticizes the negotiations with the USA as "undignified" and calls for tough counter-tariffs

Civic parliamentarians defend the Federal Council's diplomatic line towards Trump

On trade with China, the left calls for more human rights controls, while the right backs dialog Show more

The latest edition of SRF's "Arena" program on trade policy was a heated debate: the planned customs deals with the USA and the free trade agreement with China led to heated discussions between the political camps.

At the heart of the debate was the question of how Switzerland should deal with US President Donald Trump's tariff hammer. SP National Councillor Fabian Molina was outraged: the Federal Council was acting "spinelessly" and allowing itself to be dictated to by Trump, he criticized. The tariffs threatened by Trump are illegal and violate international trade law, Molin said on the television program.

The SP politician also called for a decisive response: Switzerland should join forces with the EU and sue the USA in international courts. If Trump does not give in, Switzerland will have to impose "counter-tariffs on a gigantic scale". "That will hurt for a short time, but then Trump will give in," says Molina. He dissects the Federal Council with two words: "It's undignified, spineless, there's no other way to put it."

FDP National Councillor Hans-Peter Portmann described this initiative as "alien to the economy". He warned that Swiss SMEs working with the USA would soon go bankrupt. Portmann defended the Federal Council's course and emphasized: "We must pragmatically secure our jobs."

Relations with China also under discussion

SVP National Councillor Roland Rino Büchel also praised the diplomacy of Federal Councillors Karin Keller-Sutter and Guy Parmelin in Washington: "Good arguments count for more than insults."

Friday's SRF "Arena" was characterized by heated debates. Screenshot SRF

GLP parliamentary group president Corina Gredig suggested a middle way: Negotiations were the right thing to do, but Switzerland should not blindly hand itself over to Trump. She pleaded for stronger EU ties as a counterweight.

In the second part of the program, the debate shifted to relations with China. The Federal Council is planning to expand the existing free trade agreement - a plan that Fabian Molina once again sharply criticized. He accused China of serious human rights violations and warned against subordinating this to economic interests.

Gredig also warned that forced labor is a real problem in China and that clear social standards must be demanded when expanding trade relations. SVP representative Büchel, on the other hand, spoke out against a boycott: "The world is not perfect, but we can have a positive influence through trade."

FDP representative Portmann referred to existing labor rights at Swiss companies in China and defended the Federal Council's course: trade can bring about local improvements.

The heated discussion showed that it would be difficult to find a common denominator between left and right. And: the dispute over the right strategy in dealing with the major powers USA and China is likely to keep Swiss politics busy for some time to come.