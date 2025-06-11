SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer has been reprimanded during the SRG debate in the National Council. The former "Kassensturz" presenter provoked a reprimand from Council President Riniker because of a piece of paper.

SP representative Ueli Schmezer showed a sheet of paper in the National Council with the inscription "We have a media crisis" and was reprimanded by the President.

FDP National Councillor Hans-Peter Portmann then attacked him personally and accused him of making mistakes as a former SRF journalist.

Schmezer saw no reason to continue an earlier private conversation with Portmann in the National Council chamber. Show more

The SRG debate in the National Council began on Wednesday morning with a rebuke for Bernese SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer.

The former "Kassensturz" presenter warned of a "media crisis" in Switzerland and held up an A3 sheet of paper with the words "We have a media crisis" during his speech. What is customary in the US parliament, however, caused displeasure among the Council leadership in the Federal Parliament.

National Council President Maja Riniker (FDP) immediately interrupted Schmezer. "Carrying and showing objects while speaking is not permitted," she clarified. She referred to the parliamentary regulations, which all members should be aware of.

There is no "ban" in the official "regulations"

Various media picked up on the rebuke and wrote of a "ban". However, the rule is apparently not that clear: there is no such ban in the official "regulations". It was only after lengthy inquiries that the parliamentary services came up with the answer.

Members of parliament are allowed to read from A4 sheets of paper, but not show them to the camera. Picture: KEYSTONE

A collection of internal resolutions states: "In debates, we express ourselves orally." The President "may" prohibit signs, graphics or other props - but she does not have to.

Andreas Glarner was allowed to tape his mouth shut

So there is no general ban. Whether to intervene is at the discretion of the Council leadership - and causes astonishment:

When SVP National Councillor Andreas Glarner once interrupted his speech for almost half a minute at the lectern with his mouth taped shut, he was allowed to continue.

There are also several examples in the archive where no intervention was made. Schmezer, on the other hand, was promptly called to order for his A3 sheet.

Ueli Schmezer not only had to take the President's rebuke. Zurich FDP National Councillor Hans-Peter Portmann subsequently attacked him sharply - personally and politically: he accused the former journalist of having "destroyed livelihoods" as a "Kassensturz" presenter: "You're playing the fireman here, but you started the fire yourself."

Portmann even blamed Schmezer's former work at SRG for the creation of the "200 francs is enough" initiative.

Schmezer remained calm - and did not want the exchange of blows to escalate any further: "This issue has nothing to do with the current debate," he said - and offered Portmann a small-scale clarifying discussion.

