After the clear No to the SRG halving initiative, the debate on the level of radio and TV fees is not yet over. SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer is calling for the Federal Council to reconsider the planned reduction of the Serafe fee to CHF 300.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the SRG vote, SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer is calling for the planned fee reduction to be stopped.

The Federal Council had decided to reduce the Serafe fee from CHF 335 to CHF 300 by 2029.

Supporters of the SRG initiative sharply criticize Schmezer's proposal. Show more

Following the clear no to the SRG halving initiative, Bernese SP National Councillor Ueli Schmezer is calling for a new discussion on the level of the radio and TV levy. As reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, Schmezer would like to have the Federal Council's decision to reduce the Serafe fee to CHF 300 reversed.

The Federal Council had decided to reduce the household fee as an indirect counter-proposal to the initiative. According to the proposal, the fee is to be gradually reduced from the current CHF 335 to CHF 300 by 2029. This would mean a reduction in revenue of around CHF 120 million for the SRG.

Schmezer is now questioning this decision. As the initiative was clearly rejected, the fee reduction was "quite obviously" not necessary, says the former "Kassensturz" presenter. It weakens the SRG and is problematic in terms of democratic policy.

The SP politician particularly criticizes the fact that Media Minister Albert Rösti decided on the fee reduction by decree. "The Federal Council was able to reduce the fee on its own authority without consulting anyone. That is not democratic," says Schmezer.

Sharp criticism from supporters

Legally, the authority to set the household fee does indeed lie with the Federal Council. Nevertheless, Schmezer argues that, according to the Radio and Television Act, the level of the fee must be based on the financial requirements of the SRG. "These needs have not decreased," he says.

However, it is unlikely that the Federal Council will reconsider its decision based on this demand. A U-turn would be politically surprising.

Sharp criticism comes from the camp of the initiative's supporters. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, Fabio Regazzi, a member of the Ticino Council of States and President of the Swiss Trade Association, describes Schmezer's proposal as "so ridiculous that it doesn't even merit a comment".

Schmezer disagrees, pointing to the intense campaign against the initiative. A "no" to the proposal was mainly due to a broad mobilization in civil society, he says.