SP Co-President and National Councillor Mattea Meyer has recovered from her exhaustion. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Peter Schneider

Mattea Meyer returns to the Federal Parliament after a five-month break due to exhaustion. Her return was not certain, says the SP co-president in an interview.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you After a break of several months, Mattea Meyer is resuming her work in the National Council and as Co-President of the SP Switzerland.

Meyer temporarily withdrew from politics in November due to "great exhaustion" and did not take part in the winter session.

In a new interview, she says that there were moments in recent months when she did not know whether she would ever return to the Federal Parliament. Show more

After a break of several months,Mattea Meyer is resuming her work in the National Council and as Co-President of the SP Switzerland. She will take part in the special session at the end of April, as Meyer said in an interview with Tamedia newspapers.

"I am full of energy and joy for my political commitment," said the Zurich National Councillor in an interview published on Monday. She had once again consciously said yes to political life. "And that feels very right."

There had been moments in recent months when she had not known whether she would ever return to the Federal Parliament. Meyer described this time as the most difficult thing she had experienced in her life. "Not knowing whether everyday life would return to normal, whether there was a way back."

That was scary. Today, she is free of this fear. "It's all the nicer to be back here now," said the 38-year-old.

Plea for more honesty

At the end of November 2025, Meyer spoke of her "great exhaustion" on Instagram and put her work on hold. "In hindsight, I have to admit to myself that it was probably already too late."

Everyday things, such as answering emails or getting the children ready in the morning, had cost her a lot of energy. "I wouldn't advise a friend in my condition to carry on until the vacations," she said.

It took a lot of effort to admit to herself that she had no more energy. She also found it difficult to go public.

"If we don't talk about our moments of weakness, the image is created: Wow, there are people here in Bern who are doing superhuman things," said Meyer looking back. "A little more honesty or mutual care wouldn't hurt."

Professional help and private support

During her time off, in which she was on full sick leave, she received professional help. She was lucky that a therapist had an opening. "The undersupply is dramatic," said the SP politician. She also initially received a rejection from her therapist due to a lack of capacity. "I've received a series of emails like that back," said Meyer.

She also referred to the support of her personal environment and her party. The co-presidency with Cédric Wermuth had enabled her to let go.

Those around her and the party had always told her that she could be patient and take the time she needed to recover. When asked by Tamedia about her most valuable insight, Meyer replied: "To be more patient and more relaxed with myself."

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