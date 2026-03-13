Aargau SP National Councillor Cédric Wermuth wants to run for re-election in the fall of 2027. Keystone

SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth wants to stand again in the 2027 federal elections. Due to a term limit, he needs the approval of the party conference to do so.

Aargau National Councillor Cédric Wermuth, Co-President of the SP Switzerland, wants to stand again in the 2027 elections. Due to term limits, the SP party conference must approve the nomination with a two-thirds majority.

The management of the SP Aargau is proposing an early nomination to the party delegates, the cantonal party announced on Friday. The cantonal party's statutes require a nomination by a two-thirds majority of delegates for federal and cantonal mandates after twelve years in office.

The 40-year-old Wermuth has been a member of the National Council since 2011. He is currently in his fourth term of office. Even before the elections in fall 2023, Wermuth had to overcome the hurdle of term limits. In August 2022, the party conference unanimously voted in favor of lifting the term limit.

The cantonal party management wrote in the press release that the combination of the National Council mandate with the co-presidency of the SP Switzerland was "politically particularly valuable". The early nomination at the party conference on April 25 will create clarity for the upcoming political decisions.

Wermuth wants to remain Co-President

According to the SP Aargau, Wermuth will run for re-election as Co-President of the SP Switzerland next fall. To do so, it must be clear at an early stage whether he can continue to stand as a candidate for the National Council of his cantonal party.

According to its own statements, the SP Aargau clearly supports the requirement of a two-thirds majority after twelve years in office. This requirement in the statutes ensures that the mandate holders are strongly anchored in the grassroots, it said.