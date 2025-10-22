SP cantonal councillor Hartmuth Attenhofer is leaving the SP after 50 years. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri) KEYSTONE

After 50 years, former Zurich Cantonal Council President Hartmuth Attenhofer is leaving the SP - out of displeasure at its left-wing stance and attitude in the Gaza conflict.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former Zurich Cantonal Council President Hartmuth Attenhofer is leaving the SP after 50 years.

The decisive factor for him was the party's behavior in the Gaza conflict, which he describes as "victim blaming".

He also criticizes the party's left-wing stance, its focus on gender issues and the tone of the party. Show more

Hartmuth Attenhofer leaves the SP. After 50 years, the 77-year-old, who was once President of the Cantonal Council and Governor of Zurich, has left the party.

There are many reasons for this: he had previously criticized the party's clear left-wing stance or decisions such as the "no" to the football stadium, reports theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

However, it was the SP's behavior in the Gaza conflict that tipped the scales for him. He accuses the party of "victim blaming". In his four-page letter of resignation, which is also available to "Blick", among others, he criticizes: "That was not naively said, but it is a questionable attitude, devoid of any analytical ability."

As the Tages-Anzeiger reported, Attenhofer accuses the party of being more concerned with issues such as gender designations or, as he calls it, "genderism" than with real problems such as the collapse of Credit Suisse.

"Without resentment, but with relief"

He also criticizes the city's SP for "foolishly distributing money". When asked by the newspaper, he explained that wealthy people also benefited from heavily discounted VBZ travelcards thanks to the 365-franc initiative. "That's not social policy as I understand it," he says. He also finds it incomprehensible why the SP wants to reduce health insurance premiums for high-income households.

As reported by Blick, Attenhofer is also annoyed by the tone within the party. He was particularly irritated by an Instagram post by SP Co-President Cédric Wermuth (39). In it, Wermuth addressed US President Donald Trump (79) with the crude message "Fuck you, Mr. Trump!". For Attenhofer, this is a symptom of a deeper problem: "Where morals crumble, the foundations crumble," he says. He is leaving the party "without resentment, but with relief".