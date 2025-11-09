Valentin Zuber (SP), municipal councillor in the new district of Moutier, was newly elected to the Jura government. (archive picture) Keystone

With three out of five seats, the SP now has a majority in the Jura cantonal government. The SVP failed to enter the government and the PCSI is no longer represented.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the canton of Jura, the SP has now won a majority in the government with three out of five seats.

Raphaël Ciocchi and Valentin Zuber, together with the incumbent Rosalie Beuret Siess, ensured the shift to the left.

The SVP failed to enter the government and the PCSI is no longer represented. Show more

Raphaël Ciocchi and Valentin Zuber, together with the incumbent Rosalie Beuret Siess, ensured a shift to the left in the second round of voting on Sunday. Martial Courtet was voted out.

The former central government councillor, who stood as an independent candidate, did not receive enough votes. Rosalie Beuret Siess achieved the best result with 14,647 votes, as announced by the State Chancellery on Sunday. She was followed by Stéphane Theurillat, the current centrist member of the cantonal government, with 13,491 votes.

Raphaël Ciocchi, President of the Jura SP, received 12,181 votes. His party colleague Valentin Zuber, who is a municipal councillor in the new district of Moutier, achieved 10,747 votes. In fifth place was Jean-Paul Lachat (10,114). Voter turnout was 45.7 percent.

SVP misses out on government

The SVP missed out on a possible premiere in the Jura cantonal government. Fred-Henri Schnegg, brother of Bernese councillor Pierre Alain Schnegg, was not elected.

Martial Courtet, who came third in the first round of voting on October 19, was less successful in the second round. After an investigation report commissioned by Courtet in August criticized his management style, he no longer ran for the center, but as a "Wilder".

The seats in the Jura government are now shared between the SP and the Center Party. The PCSI is no longer represented in the executive. Its incumbent David Eray is no longer standing, and candidate Damien Chappuis did not manage to defend the seat of the small independent Christian Social Party.