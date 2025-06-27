Cantonal Councillor Tobias Langenegger, National Councillor Celine Widmer, City Councillor Raphael Golta and City Councillor Simone Brander, from left to right, after their nomination for the candidacy for the City Council at the delegates' meeting of the SP of the City of Zurich. KEYSTONE

The SP of the city of Zurich has officially nominated Raphael Golta as a candidate for the city council. Together with Céline Widmer, Tobias Langenegger and Simone Brander, he will run in the 2026 city council elections. Mandy Abou Shoak did not make it onto the ticket.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The SP Zurich nominates Raphael Golta for the city presidency and puts forward a four-person ticket for the 2026 city council elections.

Mandy Abou Shoak narrowly fails to stand as a candidate.

The SP wants to defend its seats on the city council with this team. Show more

The SP delegates nominated Widmer and Langenegger at a meeting in Zurich late on Thursday evening. As Abou Shoak was not nominated for the city council elections, she cannot run for the city presidency as intended.

With the four-person ticket, the Social Democrats want to defend their current seats on the city council. Mayor Corine Mauch and Councillor André Odermatt are no longer standing.

Controversial nomination

The renewed nomination of Raphael Golta and Simone Brander was not controversial. As Golta was the only candidate for the presidency on the city council ticket, his nomination was a formality.

Cantonal councillor Mandy Abou Shoak did not make it onto the ticket (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri ) KEYSTONE

"I want to continue to defend our own ideas for the city of Zurich in the future, especially against higher authorities," said Golta, alluding to the various conflicts the city has had with the canton and federal government in recent years.

39-year-old economist Tobias Langenegger has been a member of the cantonal council since 2015. 46-year-old political scientist Céline Widmer was elected to the National Council in 2019. She worked on the staff of Zurich Mayor Corine Mauch (SP) until 2024.

Election campaign stirred up by Abou Shoak

The internal party election campaign was stirred up by 35-year-old cantonal councillor and social worker Mandy Abou Shoak. She has only been a member of the SP for around five years and was elected to the cantonal council in 2023. The Sudanese-born politician wanted to become Zurich's first female mayor with a migrant background.

Abou Shoak suffered a clear defeat when it came to filling the third line on the four-person ticket. In the contest for the fourth line, she was defeated by Widmer by a much smaller margin. She congratulated the nominees and announced her intention to campaign with them.