The landing capsules of the Soviet Venus probes of the Venera program were specially built to withstand extreme pressure and heat. ESA

A Soviet probe has been orbiting the Earth for more than 50 years. Once it was supposed to reach Venus, but now it is about to crash on Earth. Switzerland is also in the potential crash zone.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is located in the potential crash zone of the space probe Kosmos 482, which will enter the Earth's atmosphere and crash today, Saturday.

The capsule is designed for the extreme Venusian environment and could therefore survive re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere intact - unlike normal space debris.

The probability of being hit by the probe is, despite everything, extremely low. Show more

The probe, which was launched towards Venus in 1972, is expected to crash into the Earth this weekend - without ever reaching its destination. According to the European Space Agency (ESA), the re-entry of the capsule of the Kosmos 482 probe is expected on Saturday.

The impact is expected between 52 degrees north and 52 degrees south latitude. It could therefore also crash into Switzerland. However, according to the ESA, the most likely impact location for the probe, which weighs just under 500 kilograms, is in the sea south of Australia.

It could crash into the Earth in one piece

The special thing about Kosmos 482 is that it was built to land on Venus and is therefore particularly resistant to pressure and heat. It could therefore also survive entry into the Earth's atmosphere - which causes most metorites and space debris to burn up.

According to scientists, the risk of anyone coming to harm on impact is nevertheless negligible. The European Space Agency (ESA) estimates the probability of a human being being hit by the probe at 1 in 100 billion.

Between 1961 and 1983, the Soviet Union sent several space probes to Venus as part of the Verena program to explore the alien planet. Kosmos 482 was launched on March 31, 1972 and was scheduled to make a controlled landing on Venus. However, due to a failure of the launch vehicle, the entry capsule remained in Earth orbit. While the other components burned up decades ago, the capsule has remained in an eccentric orbit around the Earth ever since.

According to information from the US space agency NASA, the Soviet probe was battery-powered and had instruments for measuring temperature, pressure, density and other parameters. Originally, the probe was also equipped with a parachute to slow down its landing on Venus.