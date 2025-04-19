The retail trade in Switzerland has so far offered hardly any opportunities to pay directly with Bitcoin. Spar on Bahnhofstrasse in Zug is now making an exception and has launched a test to check whether Bitcoin is accepted as a means of payment, as "20 Minuten" writes.
The project was implemented by the company DFX Swiss, which announced on Linkedin that the store now also accepts Bitcoin payments. A video on the platform shows how easy the payment process is: a QR code is scanned and the payment is made with just a few clicks on the smartphone, similar to digital credit card payments.
Digital wallets in use
To pay with Bitcoin, you need a digital wallet. The video shows the Phoenix Wallet as an example, which economist Rahim Taghizadegan uses in Spar.
The future of Bitcoin payments
According to the website "Bitcoin.com", this is a test run. Rahim Taghizadegan expressed the hope on Linkedin that a nationwide rollout would be possible if there is sufficient use.
While Bitcoin is still rare in retail, there are already some pioneers: the online retailer Digitec Galaxus accepts the cryptocurrency, and SBB offers so-called paper wallets at its ticket machines around the clock. In Zug, it is also possible to pay taxes with Bitcoin.
