The Spar in Zug is conducting a test in which Bitcoin is accepted as a means of payment. The aim is to test the suitability of cryptocurrencies in Swiss retail.

The retail trade in Switzerland has so far offered hardly any opportunities to pay directly with Bitcoin. Spar on Bahnhofstrasse in Zug is now making an exception and has launched a test to check whether Bitcoin is accepted as a means of payment, as "20 Minuten" writes.

The project was implemented by the company DFX Swiss, which announced on Linkedin that the store now also accepts Bitcoin payments. A video on the platform shows how easy the payment process is: a QR code is scanned and the payment is made with just a few clicks on the smartphone, similar to digital credit card payments.

Digital wallets in use

To pay with Bitcoin, you need a digital wallet. The video shows the Phoenix Wallet as an example, which economist Rahim Taghizadegan uses in Spar.

The future of Bitcoin payments

According to the website "Bitcoin.com", this is a test run. Rahim Taghizadegan expressed the hope on Linkedin that a nationwide rollout would be possible if there is sufficient use.

While Bitcoin is still rare in retail, there are already some pioneers: the online retailer Digitec Galaxus accepts the cryptocurrency, and SBB offers so-called paper wallets at its ticket machines around the clock. In Zug, it is also possible to pay taxes with Bitcoin.

