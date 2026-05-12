Fewer swifts were spotted during the annual "Garden Bird Hour" bird count than in the previous year. (archive picture) Keystone

The sparrow remains number one, while swallows and swifts are causing concern: this was revealed by the annual "Garden Bird Hour" bird count.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Over 4500 people took part in the annual count, as the bird protection organization "Birdlife" announced on Tuesday. The volunteers reported over 90,000 birds from gardens, parks and balconies across the country. This means that the populations of most birds have remained stable. The participatory campaign has been carried out annually since 2014.

As in previous years, the sparrow was the most frequently sighted bird. It was detected in 84 percent of the observation areas and counted over 15,000 times.

According to Birdlife, the populations of blackbirds, greenfinches and goldfinches, which had suffered from disease in previous years, also showed a pleasing trend. They were counted more frequently than in the previous year.

Swifts are problem children

In contrast, the numbers of swifts, barn swallows and house martins declined. The organization cited the lack of nesting niches on buildings and insects in residential areas as the reason for the decline in these species.

Evaluations from previous years show that significantly more bird species live in near-natural gardens with native shrubs and flower meadows than in gardens with uniform lawns. "In order for sparrows, blackbirds and swifts to continue to live here in the future, we need near-natural gardens and living quarters," Raffael Ayé, Managing Director of Birdlife Switzerland, is quoted as saying in the press release.