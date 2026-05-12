  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Annual campaign Sparrow remains number one in Swiss bird count

SDA

12.5.2026 - 09:19

Fewer swifts were spotted during the annual "Garden Bird Hour" bird count than in the previous year. (archive picture)
Fewer swifts were spotted during the annual "Garden Bird Hour" bird count than in the previous year. (archive picture)
Keystone

The sparrow remains number one, while swallows and swifts are causing concern: this was revealed by the annual "Garden Bird Hour" bird count.

Keystone-SDA

12.05.2026, 09:19

12.05.2026, 09:37

Over 4500 people took part in the annual count, as the bird protection organization "Birdlife" announced on Tuesday. The volunteers reported over 90,000 birds from gardens, parks and balconies across the country. This means that the populations of most birds have remained stable. The participatory campaign has been carried out annually since 2014.

As in previous years, the sparrow was the most frequently sighted bird. It was detected in 84 percent of the observation areas and counted over 15,000 times.

According to Birdlife, the populations of blackbirds, greenfinches and goldfinches, which had suffered from disease in previous years, also showed a pleasing trend. They were counted more frequently than in the previous year.

Swifts are problem children

In contrast, the numbers of swifts, barn swallows and house martins declined. The organization cited the lack of nesting niches on buildings and insects in residential areas as the reason for the decline in these species.

Evaluations from previous years show that significantly more bird species live in near-natural gardens with native shrubs and flower meadows than in gardens with uniform lawns. "In order for sparrows, blackbirds and swifts to continue to live here in the future, we need near-natural gardens and living quarters," Raffael Ayé, Managing Director of Birdlife Switzerland, is quoted as saying in the press release.

More from the department

165,000 francs gone. Laufental woman rips off old school friend for years

165,000 francs goneLaufental woman rips off old school friend for years

Ice saints mess up Ascension week. Winter makes a comeback in May - video shows snow in eastern Switzerland

Ice saints mess up Ascension weekWinter makes a comeback in May - video shows snow in eastern Switzerland

The next increase is coming. This is how much health insurance premiums will rise in 2027

The next increase is comingThis is how much health insurance premiums will rise in 2027