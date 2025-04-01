The Tisch und Bar shopping restaurant in Holzhäusern is closing its doors. Screenshot X

In a few weeks, the shopping restaurant Tisch und Bar in Holzhäusern will close its doors for good. The concept was something very special on the gastronomy scene.

It is something very special in the canton of Zug. The "Shoppingrestaurant Tisch und Bar in Holzhäusern" has a special concept: the Wendelinshof, built in 1740, has been home to more than just a restaurant for over 20 years. As the term "shopping restaurant" suggests, guests can also shop for everything from furniture to decorative items.

"Apart from the tables, chairs and staff, almost everything can be bought," explained operations manager Astrid Iten to "zentralplus" in good spirits in 2023. The good mood is likely to be over, as the restaurant is closing for good in a few weeks' time. There is unlikely to be a successor.

Business went well in the initial phase

TAVOLAGO has been running the restaurant as a tenant since 2016. According to the company, business went well in the initial phase. However, the coronavirus pandemic caused an "abrupt break". Changes in eating out and consumer behavior, significantly more people working from home, numerous competitors in the Rotkreuz area and the staff-intensive operation led to ever greater losses.

There is now a final sale, and a flea market will be held on several dates in April. There, friends of the shopping restaurant can stock up on items once again - as a memento of an extraordinary concept.