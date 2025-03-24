  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Chase in the Zurich Oberland Speeding driver (14) almost runs over policewoman on the run - arrested

Sven Ziegler

24.3.2025

The Zurich cantonal police have arrested the man. (symbolic image)
The Zurich cantonal police have arrested the man. (symbolic image)
sda

A speeding driver (14) fled from the police on Sunday night. He almost ran over a policewoman in the process. Now he has been arrested.

24.03.2025, 07:52

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a police patrol in the Zurich Oberland noticed a car traveling at a very high speed. The driver ignored the stop signs of the police car following behind and sped through several villages at over 100 km/h.

At the same time, a regular traffic check was in progress in Dürnten. The teenager drove straight towards the checkpoint without stopping, so that a policewoman could only jump to the side to get to safety.

Parallel investigations revealed that the driver was presumably an underage male whose identity was known. As a result, the pursuit was aborted.

The whereabouts of the fugitive were established on Sunday morning. The 14-year-old Swiss national was consequently arrested by the Zurich cantonal police and handed over to the juvenile prosecutor's office.