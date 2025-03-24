Chase in the Zurich OberlandSpeeding driver (14) almost runs over policewoman on the run - arrested
A speeding driver (14) fled from the police on Sunday night. He almost ran over a policewoman in the process. Now he has been arrested.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, a police patrol in the Zurich Oberland noticed a car traveling at a very high speed. The driver ignored the stop signs of the police car following behind and sped through several villages at over 100 km/h.
At the same time, a regular traffic check was in progress in Dürnten. The teenager drove straight towards the checkpoint without stopping, so that a policewoman could only jump to the side to get to safety.
Parallel investigations revealed that the driver was presumably an underage male whose identity was known. As a result, the pursuit was aborted.
The whereabouts of the fugitive were established on Sunday morning. The 14-year-old Swiss national was consequently arrested by the Zurich cantonal police and handed over to the juvenile prosecutor's office.