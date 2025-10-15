The Lucerne police have confiscated the offending driver's license. Symbolbild: Keystone

On Monday, a driver was measured in Hildisrieden LU with a massive speed limit. The 23-year-old was stopped and provisionally arrested.

Dominik Müller

On Monday, Lucerne police carried out a speed check on Luzernerstrasse in the Obertanne area of Hildisrieden. A driver passed the measuring point at a net speed of 154 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h, according to a statement.

The speeding driver was stopped and arrested by a patrol. The vehicle was seized and the driver's license confiscated. The 23-year-old is no longer allowed to drive a motor vehicle until a decision has been made by the road traffic authorities.

He will be charged with a serious traffic offense (speeding). The investigation is being conducted by the Sursee public prosecutor's office.