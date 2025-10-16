The vehicle involved in the accident with the engine block ripped out Kantonspolizei Zürich

A young driver crashed in the Zurich Oberland at almost twice the speed limit. The Pfäffikon district court has now sentenced the 21-year-old to a conditional prison sentence.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2022, a 19-year-old driver sped along a narrow country road near Sternenberg at 149 km/h and crashed into a tree.

The man received a 24-month suspended prison sentence and must complete a training program for risk-aware drivers.

The number of speeding accidents in the canton of Zurich has been rising sharply for years - politicians are now calling for performance limits for new drivers.

It was early in the morning after a night of drinking when a 19-year-old driver wanted to take his friends home. He was the sober one in the group, but the vehicle he was driving - a 460 hp Audi - was to be his undoing.

Instead of taking the direct route, the young man chose a detour via the narrow Gfellstrasse near Sternenberg, as the "Zürcher Oberländer" writes. On the narrow, unlit section, he pressed the accelerator pedal to the floor - investigators later discovered that the car was traveling at 149 kilometers per hour, although only 80 is permitted.

The driver lost control on a bend. The car left the road, smashed through a crash barrier and crashed head-on into a tree. The engine was ripped out of the vehicle and the wreck ended up back on the road.

Miraculously, all three occupants survived with minor injuries.

Frown for the reasoning

The young man appeared remorseful before the Pfäffikon district court. He had underestimated the speed and not paid attention to the speedometer, he said. "Looking back, I'm shocked at myself. That must never happen again."

However, one passage of his testimony raised eyebrows in the courtroom, as the "Zürcher Oberländer" continues: the judge wanted to know why the driver had taken a detour at all instead of taking his passenger straight home.

"She asked me to sober him up a bit. He was still very drunk," replied the defendant. The judge responded dryly: "That's an original reason. Why should he sober up?" The young man replied: "She'd rather he got into his own car than into her apartment later."

The judges followed the prosecution's proposed sentence: 24 months' imprisonment, suspended for two years. In addition, the convicted man must complete a learning program for risk-taking drivers and pay legal costs of around CHF 9,000.

His driving license has still not been returned to him.