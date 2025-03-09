Sometimes motorcyclists stay up until two or three in the morning in the parking lot in front of the Hulftegg inn. Screenshot Google Review

On the Hulftegg, a pass between Zurich and St. Gallen, speeders are causing increasing noise. Residents are annoyed by the loud music and roaring engines and are now calling for strict measures.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spring attracts speeders with loud vehicles to the Hulftegg pass road, causing considerable noise pollution for local residents.

Despite controls and mobile speed cameras, the speeders are not deterred and meet in parking lots at night, depriving residents of sleep.

As a solution, the residents are demanding a speed limit of 60 km/h on the entire pass road and a driving ban from 10 p.m. on the large parking lots at the top of the pass. Show more

Spring attracts many people out into the open, including speeders who disturb the peace and quiet on the Hulftegg with their noisy vehicles. The pass road, which connects the Zurich Töss Valley with the St. Gallen Toggenburg, is increasingly frequented by drivers with tuned cars and motorcycles.

Residents repeatedly report illegal races and vehicles that make the roads unsafe even in cold weather.

Especially at night, the parking lot at the Hulftegg restaurant becomes a meeting place for these noisemakers, as the "Toggenburger Tagblatt" writes. Despite mobile speed cameras and traffic controls, the speeders are not deterred, depriving local residents of sleep.

Speed limit of 60 km/h and driving ban demanded

The situation has worsened in recent years and the residents' patience is wearing thin. They are therefore unanimous: things can't go on like this.

And are calling for a speed limit of 60 km/h on the entire pass road. As well as a new driving ban from 10 p.m. on the large parking lots at the top of the pass, or on private forecourts or driveways that speeders need to turn around. So that peace and quiet can finally return to the Hulftegg.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.