Accident in Winterthur Speeding driver (26) crashes BMW into tree

Sven Ziegler

24.11.2025

The BMW was destroyed in the crash.
Stadtpolizei Winterthur

A BMW crashed heavily into a tree in Winterthur on Saturday evening. The driver was uninjured but was arrested - the police are investigating a possible speeding offense.

24.11.2025, 14:39

  • A 26-year-old man crashed a BMW into a tree on Wülflingerstrasse.
  • The man was uninjured but has been provisionally arrested.
  • The police are investigating whether excessive speed led to the accident.
A serious accident occurred on Wülflingerstrasse in Winterthur on Saturday evening. Shortly before 8.30 p.m., residents reported a car that had crashed head-on into a tree to the city police. The emergency services arrived at the scene to find a badly damaged BMW. According to the authorities, the 26-year-old driver was uninjured and was examined by the emergency services.

According to the information available so far, the man was driving out of town when he lost control of the vehicle at a bus stop. The collision with the tree followed immediately afterwards. According to the police, indications at the scene of the accident pointed to a clearly excessive speed. Whether a speeding offense within the meaning of the law was actually committed is the subject of ongoing investigations.

The city police arrested the man and handed him over to the public prosecutor's office. The vehicle was seized for further investigation. In addition to several patrols, the Winterthur rescue service, accident investigation specialists and a speeding expert from the Zurich cantonal police were also deployed.

The police are now investigating the exact cause of the accident and are evaluating vehicle data, evidence at the scene of the accident and possible witness statements.

