The Lucerne police have reported several traffic offenses. Symbolbild: Keystone

The Lucerne police recently caught two speeding drivers - including a 38-year-old with three children in the car. Two other traffic offenders were also charged.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lucerne police stopped a 38-year-old Swiss man who was driving 60 km/h too fast.

A 30-year-old driver was also arrested later in the canton of Bern after speeding at 75 km/h in a 30 km/h zone.

Two drunk drivers were also reported. Show more

On Saturday, Lucerne police stopped a 38-year-old man from Switzerland on Renggstrasse in the Vogelsang area. He was driving at 140 km/h instead of the permitted 80 km/h, according to a statement from the public prosecutor's office. There were also three children and one adult in the vehicle.

According to the statement, the driver was arrested, his driver's license provisionally confiscated and the car seized. He is no longer allowed to drive a motor vehicle until a decision has been made by the road traffic authorities.

Back on January 7, an automatic speed measuring system on Spitalstrasse in the city of Lucerne recorded a car traveling at 75 km/h instead of the permitted 30 km/h. The 30-year-old driver was arrested on January 15. The 30-year-old driver was arrested during a check in the canton of Bern on January 15. His driver's license was also confiscated and the vehicle seized.

Drunk driving - two drivers stopped

In Rothenburg and Lucerne, the police also pulled two drunk drivers off the road. A 23-year-old driver was stopped in Rothenburg shortly after 4 a.m. on Sunday. A breath test revealed a value of 0.69 mg/l. The police temporarily confiscated his driver's license.

Also on Sunday, the police stopped a 57-year-old driver in Lucerne. His breath alcohol level was measured at 0.87 mg/l. Investigations also revealed that the man was driving a vehicle despite having his license revoked. Both persons were reported to the relevant public prosecutor's offices.