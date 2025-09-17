The man must serve 30 months in prison, 10 of them unconditionally. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

A 27-year-old man sped through a 60 km/h zone in Birr AG at speeds of up to 147 km/h - filmed for social media. The high court has now confirmed the prison sentence, but has waived a ban from the country.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The defendant was sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment for speeding in Birr.

The judges saw no basis for an expulsion from the country - the man had grown up in Switzerland.

The ten months in prison should have a deterrent effect. Show more

A speeding case from Aargau continues to make headlines: A now 27-year-old man massively exceeded the speed limit in Birr AG in 2021. A cell phone video showed his BMW accelerating to 147 km/h on Eigenämterstrasse in just a few seconds - the speed limit would have been 60 km/h.

The Brugg district court had already sentenced the man to a partial prison sentence of 30 months in February 2024, as reported by theAargauer Zeitungnewspaper. He must serve ten months, while the remaining 20 months were suspended. The court also imposed a fine and a four-year ban from the country.

Vacations instead of the courtroom

The man lodged an appeal - but did not appear at the hearing before the high court because he was on vacation. The judges held the hearing anyway. According to the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper, his defense tried to claim that the video was inconclusive. But the high court saw it differently: the striking sweater in the video was the same one that the accused was wearing in a selfie a short time later. He was also clearly recognizable in the driver's seat.

The fact that the speeding took place not far from the Nidermatt school center weighed particularly heavily. "The defendant accepted the risk of serious injuries and fatalities," the verdict states. The judges accused him of having acted for selfish reasons - solely to show off the video on social media.

Expulsion from the country overturned

While the high court confirmed the prison sentence, the expulsion from the country was overturned. Reasoning: The man had been born and raised in Switzerland, spoke fluent Swiss German and had never lived in another country. As a "long-term immigrant", he had a strong private interest in remaining here.

The court believes that the ten-month prison sentence is sufficient to have a deterrent effect. Moreover, the 27-year-old has not committed any further offenses for one and a half years.

In recent months, speeding trials have repeatedly caused a stir. In August, for example, a Kosovar who grew up in Switzerland was sentenced by the Federal Court. He caused a serious accident with a 600 hp car in Dietikon ZH in 2019.

The Federal Supreme Court confirmed the conviction of the now 24-year-old for multiple counts of grievous bodily harm. He must leave the country for seven years.