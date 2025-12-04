The Frauenfeld District Court finds Peter K. guilty. Kanton Thurgau

Peter K. was driving at excessive speed with alcohol in his blood - and killed a young man in the process. He has now been found guilty by the Frauenfeld District Court. The sentence is conditional.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a fatal traffic accident in Matzingen TG, Peter K. was sentenced to 16 months' probation and a 1,500 Swiss franc fine; he admitted all charges.

The accident happened under the influence of alcohol at high speed, fatally injuring a 25-year-old man. Peter K. showed remorse during the trial.

The conditional sentence was determined as part of a shortened procedure. The public prosecutor's office explains what sentence is appropriate for an offense. Show more

In February 2024, there was an accident in Matzingen TG that cost one life. On Wednesday, Peter K. will stand trial and have to face up to the incident.

It happened as follows: Peter K. was driving his car on a country road where 50 km/h would be permitted - with alcohol in his blood and 120 on the speedometer. During an overtaking maneuver, he hit a 25-year-old man, who was still going between 60 and 80 km/h at the time. The pedestrian spun around 30 meters through the air and succumbed to his injuries. All help came too late for him. Peter K. consumed 1dl of alcohol immediately after the accident, according to the indictment.

Defendant acknowledges all charges

On Wednesday morning, the perpetrator, relatives of the victim and members of the media gather in front of the Frauenfeld district court. The perpetrator seems nervous. He shows remorse as he keeps his head bowed and repeatedly affirms how sorry he is for the incident. The trial is abbreviated, i.e. there is no long hearing, no witnesses are called and both the defense and the prosecution waive the reading of the plea. Nevertheless, Peter K. gets to speak.

The judge first questions him about the charges. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, aggravated gross violation of traffic regulations, driving while unfit to drive, attempted obstruction of measures to determine unfitness to drive and consumption of narcotics. Peter K. acknowledges all charges.

Then the judge wants to know something about him personally. Peter K. is originally from Poland. He is married and has two children, aged 7 and 3. He works in Switzerland and also lives here. However, he travels to Poland every two weeks with a colleague to visit his family. After the accident, he underwent a short course of therapy - two sessions in two weeks. However, he has not consumed alcohol or drugs since the incident, he told the court.

"It must be terrible to have lost your son and brother"

The answers come out of him quietly. He knows that the brother of the deceased is sitting behind him in the visitors' chairs. In his closing words, Peter K. says: "I very much regret what has happened. I want to apologize to the family and also to the brother who is here today."

K. felt very bad after the accident. "It must be terrible for the family to have lost their son and their brother."

The prosecution and the defense waive the presentation of their pleas. The court then retires to discuss the verdict.

16 months conditional sentence and 1500 francs fine

After a while, the judge at the Frauenfeld district court opens the verdict. Peter K. is found guilty on all counts. He is sentenced to a conditional prison sentence of 16 months. He also receives a fine of CHF 1500. He is also ordered to pay the procedural and court costs totaling around CHF 20,000.

At first glance, the sentence seems mild for such an offense. However, when asked, the public prosecutor's office in Thurgau said that the penalty was appropriate for the circumstances of the case. It explains: "A sentence is determined in such a way that the penalty for each individual offense is set within the legal framework based on the circumstances of the individual case. The penalty for the most serious offense is then offset proportionately against the penalties for the other offenses."

So you look at the charges for an offense. For each charge, you start with the most serious. Then you compare the current case and adjust the sentence.

Why is the offender not behind bars?

But why a conditional prison sentence? "According to the law, a conditional sentence is the rule. It is intended to prevent the offender from reoffending," says the public prosecutor's office. However, a conditional sentence is only possible with a favorable prognosis and up to a maximum prison sentence of two years. Between two and three years, only a partial conditional sentence can be imposed and from three years only an unconditional sentence.

Moreover, in this specific case, the prosecution and defense agreed on the sentence. If there had been no agreement, the case would have had to have been charged properly. The court would also have had the option of dismissing the charges. It can therefore be assumed that the court considered the sentence to be appropriate.

Driving disqualification imposed by the road traffic authority

But shouldn't a drunk driver be sent back out on the road? "It is not the public prosecutor's office that is responsible for withdrawing driving licenses, but the road traffic office. This is because it is an administrative measure. Many people don't know that.

So if you commit a road traffic offense, you may receive two letters. Once from the public prosecutor's office and once from the road traffic office," says the public prosecutor's office.