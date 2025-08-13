Two people were seriously injured in the accident. Kapo Zürich

A Kosovar who grew up in Switzerland caused a serious accident in Dietikon in 2019 with a 600 hp car. The Federal Supreme Court has now confirmed his conviction and expulsion from the country.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 24-year-old was convicted of multiple counts of grievous bodily harm.

In 2019, he seriously injured a woman and her child in an accident.

The Federal Court confirmed the sentence and the seven-year ban from the country. Show more

The Federal Supreme Court has confirmed the conviction of a 24-year-old man for multiple grievous bodily harm and an expulsion from the country. The Kosovar grew up in Switzerland and caused a serious accident with a 600 hp car in 2019.

The trained automotive specialist had borrowed a car for a test drive. He had had his driver's license for a year at the time of the crime. Despite the vehicle owner's insistent request not to change the car's settings, the young driver switched to rear-wheel drive and deactivated the stability control.

When asked by the passenger not to do this, the young man grinned, according to a ruling published by the Federal Supreme Court on Wednesday. He accelerated several times in Dietikon ZH and braked again. Finally, he accelerated so hard that the rear wheels spun on the wet road.

"Serious act"

When he lost control of the car at 74 km/h, he collided with a compact car. The speed limit was 60 km/h. The oncoming driver and her four-year-old daughter were seriously injured and are still suffering from the consequences of the accident today. The complainant and his co-driver were uninjured.

The Federal Supreme Court rejected all of the young man's complaints. In particular, he criticized the classification of the offence as multiple grievous bodily harm, the sentence and the seven-year reprimand. In a detailed judgment, the highest Swiss court followed the view of the lower court in Zurich. It considered the offense to be very serious and did not rule out further such offenses. (Judgement 6B_195/2024 of 13.6.2025)