Trial in Aarau Speeding driver drifts drunk along Bahnhofstrasse - now convicted

Dominik Müller

22.12.2025

The scene of the crime was Aarau's Bahnhofstrasse in summer 2024.
Google Street View
Google Street View

A drive with almost 2.5 per mille and cocaine in his blood has now brought a young man before the Aarau district court. The sentence is more lenient than the prosecution had demanded.

22.12.2025, 09:52

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 22-year-old man raced through Aarau in the summer of 2024 under the influence of alcohol and cocaine, caused damage to property and was only stopped after an accident.
  • In court, he stated that he could barely remember the evening.
  • The Aarau district court sentenced him to a conditional custodial sentence, a fine and a fine.
Show more

In the summer of 2024, a 22-year-old man's journey through Aarau escalated. With screeching tires and howling engine, he sped through Bahnhofstrasse several times, turned abruptly and accelerated again and again. He also crashed into flower pots. He has now been sentenced for this, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

The wrong turn was only stopped after a rear-end collision. The police took the young man to the cantonal hospital in Aarau, where blood and urine samples were ordered. But even there he refused to comply: he tried to give a fake sample with soap and water - to no avail.

The real results were quite something: depending on the time of measurement, the alcohol level was between 1.95 and 2.45 per mille, and cocaine was also detected. His memory was correspondingly patchy. In court, the accused said that although he wanted to testify, he "couldn't remember the whole evening".

"Coincidence that no one was harmed"

The public prosecutor listed several serious offenses, including driving while unfit to drive and massive speeding. On Bahnhofstrasse, where a 30 km/h speed limit has been in force for some time, he was driving at over 80 km/h in places. "It is only thanks to chance that no one was injured," the prosecutor was quoted as saying by the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper.

According to the report, the defense painted a different picture. Although it was an "extremely stupid decision", the accused was not a "proud car driver", but a "frightened, confused and desperate young man". With a blood alcohol level of almost three per mille, reduced sanity was to be assumed.

The Aarau District Court upheld the indictment on all points, but did not impose the sentence demanded. It imposed a fine of CHF 1,000, a conditional prison sentence of twelve months and a conditional fine. The court did not impose an expulsion order.

