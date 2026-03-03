  1. Residential Customers
140 km/h in a roadworks area Speeding motorcycle in Zurich ends in handcuffs for 20-year-old

Dominik Müller

3.3.2026

Zurich city police arrested a motorcyclist on Monday.
Symbolbild: Keystone

On Monday evening, Zurich city police caught a motorcyclist speeding in District 4. The 20-year-old was arrested.

03.03.2026, 13:30

03.03.2026, 13:33

Shortly before 8 p.m., a civilian patrol of the Zurich city police noticed a motorcyclist on Hohlstrasse with his conspicuous driving behavior. The police then gave chase, according to a press release.

A short time later, the officers discovered that the man was traveling at well over the permitted 50 km/h on Pfingstweidstrasse out of the city. On the Pfingstweid bridge, he even accelerated to over 140 km/h in the roadworks area, where the speed limit would have been 60 km/h.

The emergency services immediately stopped the young driver. The 20-year-old Swiss national was arrested and confessed during questioning by the police. He has to answer for a speeding offense. His driving license was therefore revoked less than a year after he passed his test.

Speeding offenses are considered a crime in Switzerland and have serious legal consequences, including prison sentences and a driving disqualification lasting several years.

