The Spitex service "Fit for Care" is looking for a new team leader - but specifically not someone from "Generation Z". What's going on?

The ad indirectly criticized a supposed "sick note mentality" among young people.

Following public criticism, the company deleted the objectionable wording from its website, but the advertisement remained online on jobs.ch.

The Spitex service "Fit for Care" is looking for a new employee. In a job advertisement on jobs.ch, they are looking for a "Care team leader with heart and mind - no Generation Z".

The "NZZ am Sonntag" newspaper published the advertisement. When asked by the newspaper why an entire age group was excluded, the company declined to comment. Between the lines, the advertisement itself provides an explanation: they don't want a "Monday/Friday sick bill mentality", it says.

The work ethic of Generation Z has long been the subject of controversy. According to the Federal Statistical Office, young professionals in their mid-20s miss an average of almost two weeks a year due to illness, significantly more than a few years ago. This figure has risen noticeably since 2020.

Advertisement adapted on own website

Graubünden hotelier Ernst "Aschi" Wyrsch had already described young people as "effeminate" two years ago. "They give up too quickly, are quickly annoyed, sensitive and sickly," he told "Südostschweiz".

HR experts have also observed tensions between the generations. Pascal Scheiwiller from the Alixio Group Switzerland told the NZZ am Sonntag that the younger generation's attitude does not always match that of their older superiors. "The young demand more than they deliver."

The Spitex company has since reacted: On its own website, the references to Generation Z and the sick note mentality have been deleted. The original advertisement remains online on jobs.ch. However, there is no violation of the law.

"Young people are busier than they have been for a long time"

According to a study by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) published in March 2025, Generation Z is by no means lazier than other age groups.

Generation Z's motivation to work has changed significantly. Compared to 2015, the employment rate among 20 to 24-year-olds has risen by 6.2 percent. This is an above-average figure.

However, part-time jobs were more in demand in this target group than full-time jobs. According to the authors of the study, this is mainly due to the fact that students today work part-time more often than in the past in order to finance their education.

IAB Head of Research Enzo Weber emphasizes: "It is a common prejudice that Generation Z demands a lot but works little. Young people are busier than they have been for a long time."