Anyone traveling by car during the sports vacations will need patience: the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) is expecting hours of traffic jams on main roads and on access roads to winter sports resorts on the weekends of February 14 and 21.

In February, Swiss roads are likely to be very busy due to the sports vacations. Especially on the weekends of February 14 and 21, the Touring Club Switzerland expects hours of traffic jams on the main roads and access roads to winter sports resorts.

The combination of school vacations in various regions and the peak winter sports season will lead to a sharp increase in traffic volumes. According to forecasts by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), drivers will have to be prepared for considerable delays.

In the Bern region, traffic jams are expected on the A1 between Kirchberg and Schönbühl and between Kriegstetten and Härkingen. The roads into the Bernese Oberland are also heavily congested, particularly towards Interlaken, Simmental, Kandersteg, Grindelwald and the Brünig Pass.

In central Switzerland, the A8 and A2 highways are particularly prone to traffic jams. The access roads to Engelberg and Einsiedeln are also likely to be congested. On the north-south axis, long waiting times are to be expected, especially in front of the Gotthard tunnel.

In the greater Zurich area and in eastern Switzerland, a high volume of traffic is forecast on the A3 between Basel and Zurich and between Zurich and Walenstadt SG. The same applies to the A13 between Zizers GR and the Sarganserland junction. In Graubünden, the hosting of the Winter Olympics in northern Italy could further exacerbate the situation, the TCS added.

TCS recommends anti-cyclical travel

Large crowds and long waiting times are also to be expected at the car loading stations. At the Furka (Oberwald), Lötschberg (Kandersteg and Goppenstein) and Vereina (Sagliains and Selfranga) loading stations, delays of up to two and a half hours are possible if demand is high. The TCS advises you to find out about the operating situation before you travel.

In western Switzerland, the TCS is expecting heavy traffic on the A9 highway between Martigny VS and Montreux VD, on the A12 in the Lausanne area and on the A1 at the Bardonnex border crossing.

To avoid the worst traffic jams, the TCS recommends traveling anti-cyclically: Experience has shown that the peak travel times at weekends are between 7 am and 9 am and between 4 pm and 6 pm. According to the TCS, those who set off earlier or later may be able to avoid significant time losses of up to two hours.

The TCS also warns against leaving the highway in traffic jams and using the secondary road network. The avoidance traffic quickly leads to congestion in built-up areas and can lead to traffic restrictions.