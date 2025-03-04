Spring is taking off - will it be warm enough for swimming? KEYSTONE

It's going to get really warm in Switzerland over the next few days. Up to 20 degrees are possible - maybe even more.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Spring is taking off in Switzerland.

Temperatures of 20 degrees are possible in the coming days.

It will remain really friendly until Saturday. Show more

The first week of March will be dominated by High Ingeborg: High pressure will dominate the weather in Switzerland until at least Saturday, ensuring sunny days with spring-like temperatures, according to Meteonews.

Any Atlantic lows will be deflected so that it will remain largely dry.

After frosty nights with temperatures around freezing point, temperatures will rise to double digits during the day. As early as Tuesday, temperatures in the north will reach up to 13 degrees, and by the middle of the week it will be 15 to 18 degrees in many places. In the Alpine valleys, foehn winds could ensure even higher temperatures. The zero degree limit will remain stable at over 2200 meters.

While sun worshippers will be delighted with the early summer conditions, allergy sufferers will be increasingly affected by the high pollen count. Hazel and alder pollen reach high concentrations at low and medium altitudes. In the south, ash trees are already beginning to bloom.

There are only signs of a change in the weather on Sunday. High cloud fields will gather, the Föhn wind will freshen up in the Alps and the first raindrops will be possible in the southern regions. Nevertheless, it will remain mild at up to 17 degrees - the Rhine Valley may break the 20 degree mark for the first time this year.

This continues the trend of mild spring months. A look back shows that the weather can be very different at this time of year: On March 3, 2006, Switzerland experienced a record snowfall, with up to 60 centimetres of fresh snow within 24 hours. This year, however, winter seems to be on the retreat for good.