Social Affairs Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider. (archive picture) sda

The 13th AHV pension will be paid out for the first time in December. But the National Council and Council of States are still arguing bitterly about who should finance the billions in costs in the long term. Now an agreement conference must find a solution - with an uncertain outcome.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The National Council and the Council of States have once again failed to agree on how to finance the 13th AHV pension.

Now a conciliation conference between the two chambers must work out a compromise.

If the solution fails in parliament, the 13th AHV pension will still be paid out - but the AHV will come under financial pressure more quickly. Show more

More than a year after the people's historic Yes to the 13th AHV pension, it is still not clear how the supplementary pension will be financed in the long term. After the National Council and Council of States were again unable to reach an agreement in the current round, the dossier is now before a conciliation conference.

This brings the dispute over one of the biggest social policy projects of recent years to a temporary climax.

The starting position is delicate: The 13th AHV pension will be paid out for the first time in December. At the same time, there is still no political majority for permanent funding.

Two opposing models

The National Council is backing a temporary increase in VAT of 0.5 percentage points until the end of 2033. The majority of the SVP, FDP and GLP want to create additional revenue, but at the same time maintain the pressure for a fundamental AHV reform at a later date.

The Council of States is taking a different approach. It is relying on mixed financing from higher salary contributions and an increase in VAT. According to the small chamber, this model would secure financing in the longer term and stabilize the AHV well into the 2030s.

Social Affairs Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider supports this approach. She is calling for a solution that secures the financing of the additional pension in the long term.

Risk of a political shambles

The conciliation conference must now present a compromise. This body is made up of members of the relevant committees of the National Council and Council of States.

But even after that, nothing has been decided. The proposal must then be approved by both chambers. If one side rejects the compromise, the entire financing proposal falls apart.

It is precisely this scenario that is causing nervousness in the Federal Parliament. Behind the scenes, several parliamentarians are warning of a political shambles if no majority solution is found.

AHV will soon be in the red

Regardless of the outcome of the negotiations, one thing is certain: the 13th AHV pension is coming. The first payment will be made in December.

The additional costs will amount to four to five billion francs per year. Without new revenue, the AHV would already be in deficit from 2029 according to current federal forecasts. The AHV assets, which currently amount to around CHF 60 billion, would then gradually dwindle.