The Council of States is discussing how homeowners can better defend themselves against squatters. Symbolic image: sda

The Federal Council and National Council want to give property owners more opportunities to defend themselves against squatters. The proposed law has a good chance of being adopted.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you If you own an empty house that is being squatted, you can only defend yourself against it quickly under certain conditions.

An FDP proposal called for these conditions to be relaxed. Today, the Council of States is debating the bill.

Applause comes from the conservatives, while the Council's left wing criticizes the proposal as "unnecessary". Show more

The Council of States is today debating an amendment to the law that would give homeowners more rights against squatting. The National Council already adopted the bill in March by 123 votes to 64 - and even went further than the Federal Council's plans.

Specifically, it is about so-called self-help: in future, anyone who owns a house should be able to evict a squatter themselves "within a reasonable period of time" as soon as they learn of the squat.

Previously, this was only permitted "immediately" after the start of a squat. The Federal Council actually wanted to retain the term "immediately", but was defeated by the conservative majority.

The prerequisite for self-help remains that official assistance is not available in time. FDP National Councillor Olivier Feller is responsible for the proposed legislation. He called for more rights for property owners in 2015.

Federal Councillor Jans: too much right to self-help is tricky

The bill also provides for a right to timely assistance from the authorities. In addition, a new "court order" is to be created to make it easier to end squatters - especially if the number and identity of the squatters are unknown.

However, Justice Minister Beat Jans (SP) warned against a too far-reaching relaxation: "The right to self-help is an exception to the state's monopoly on the use of force - too far-reaching a relaxation would be problematic in terms of the rule of law. The Federal Council therefore wants to stick to the term 'immediately'."

SVP criticizes those responsible for the police

The left and the GLP had described the bill as unnecessary. In the National Council, SP housing politician Jacqueline Badran defended the current solution as "decades of tried and tested practice". The conservatives countered that property rights were currently not protected enough.

The SVP accused left-green city governments, and therefore the police, of being too lax in their dealings with squatters. Zurich National Councillor Mauro Tuena said in the spring: "Behind the police are also the political leaders, and in the cities these are red-green politicians who tolerate squatting."

The preliminary committee of the Council of States voted 9 to 2 in favor of the bill, as it announced in April. It asked the Council to essentially approve the model amended by the National Council. A minority continues to oppose the bill.

Video on the topic