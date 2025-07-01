Once again, dark cost-cutting clouds are gathering over the SRF headquarters in Zurich's Leutschenbach. Symbolbild: Keystone

The cost-cutting at the Leutschenbach site continues. On Tuesday, SRF announced that 66 full-time positions are to be cut. Dozens of jobs will also be lost at RTS.

In order to achieve the required savings volume for 2026, Swiss Radio and Television is implementing further cost-cutting measures. This will result in a company-wide savings package of around CHF 12 million and the reduction of 66 full-time positions, as SRF announced on Tuesday. The cuts are to be completed by the end of the year

The job cuts are subject to the results of the upcoming consultation process. Further organizational changes will follow by the end of the year - in line with the national transformation project "Enavant SRG SSR".

Plans include the closure of individual studios and control rooms at the Zurich Leutschenbach site. SRF is also making savings on equipment, for example in the construction and design of studio decors. The red pencil is also being applied to real estate maintenance.

On Monday, SRG communicated the key points of its "Enavant" savings program. A total of CHF 270 million is to be cut. The measures communicated on Tuesday at SRF are not directly related and must be cut independently of this.

"SRF undergoing profound change"

In the coming year, SRF's financial framework will be reduced by a further CHF 20 million. The main reasons for this are the significant reduction in the cost-of-living adjustment on the media levy by the federal government, the continuing decline in commercial revenues and the rising price level.

SRF had already initiated a cost-cutting package of around CHF 8 million in February, with measures particularly in the range of services. For example, the popular society magazine "Gesichter & Geschichten" will no longer be broadcast.

In order to ensure a balanced budget, further savings of around CHF 12 million are now required by the end of the year.

"SRF and SRG as a whole are undergoing profound change," said SRF Director Nathalie Wappler in the press release. The increasing use of digital media and the changed financial framework conditions would leave the company with no choice but to continue along the path it has taken. This also applies to the job cuts: "It is difficult, but unavoidable, that we have to part with valued colleagues once again."

RTS cuts dozens of jobs

It was previously announced that the French-speaking Swiss radio and television station RTS will have to save CHF 16.5 million. RTS announced restructuring measures on Tuesday. These are likely to lead to around 20 redundancies by 2026.

In a statement on Tuesday, RTS justified the cuts with the strained financial situation of its parent company SRG. The savings plan for next year will lead in particular to a review of some radio and TV programs, RTS stated in the press release. The broadcaster did not specify which ones.

Around 60 to 70 of the total of 1,500 full-time positions are likely to fall by the wayside: "However, thanks to forward-looking management of natural departures and the discontinuation of certain services for the past year, RTS will be able to limit the redundancies to around 20 people," it said.

