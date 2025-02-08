SRF will cut a total of 50 jobs by the end of 2026. Archive image: sda

Swiss media professionals have reacted to the SRF cost-cutting measures on social media. Some posts have since been deleted. According to sources at blue News, apparently on orders from the very top.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRF's announced cost-cutting measures were publicly criticized by employees.

Now all the posts have disappeared.

blue News knows: there was pressure from the very top. Show more

It's a black week for journalism in Switzerland. SRF announced new cost-cutting measures this week. As part of the strategic corporate project "SRF 4.0", Swiss television SRF is cutting 50 full-time positions and will save 8 million Swiss francs by the end of next year, blue News reported.

After the cost-cutting measures became known, numerous SRF editors shared their thoughts on LinkedIn - some of them also voiced harsh criticism. "This will rip the heart out of the SRF science editorial team," one post reads. Or: "This will significantly weaken science journalism at SRF." Other posts go in a similar direction.

On Friday evening, none of this was to be seen. All posts critical of the austerity measures have disappeared. Prominent representatives of the scientific community, such as ETH professor Reto Knutti, took up the issue: "SRF wants to make massive cuts to the science editorial team, but is preventing discussion on the subject," they said.

Priscilla Imboden, editor of Republik and former SRF employee, also writes: "It's a shame that SRF is shying away from the debate."

SRF management intervenes

blue News knows of three independent sources: Criticism voiced externally by SRF employees is suppressed at a high level. "We were not explicitly asked to delete it," says a member of the science editorial team. "But it was made clear to us that such posts are not welcome - especially in the current context. The posts all disappeared more or less at the same time - everyone can think what they want."

Another member says: "I overheard a member of the management addressing an editor about his post. The manager told my colleague that it would be better if such critical discussions were not carried out in public." The editors currently wish to remain anonymous - for fear of possible consequences in the upcoming SRF savings round.

A third member writes: "We shared our thoughts publicly and had to remove them - with reference to the journalistic guidelines. Completely ridiculous, they just want to silence us."

SRF confirms talks

When asked by blue News, the SRF media office said: "After the announcement of the cost-cutting measures due to the falling budget, the employees are disappointed, which is understandable."

SRF is taking these critical voices seriously and is in close contact with employees. "Nevertheless, criticism of the employer should be made internally, not in public. This is also laid down in SRF's journalistic guidelines. Accordingly, there were talks between the employees and their superiors yesterday, Friday," SRF confirms. "As a result, the employees have deleted the corresponding posts in their private LinkedIn accounts."

"SRF's budget is shrinking, which is why cost-cutting measures are unfortunately unavoidable," the statement continues. In this context, the "Science Magazine" will be discontinued in 2026. "Nevertheless, science journalism is and will remain important at SRF," the media office said.

