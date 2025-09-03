SRF Director Nathalie Wappler will only remain in office until the end of April 2026. (archive picture) Keystone

SRF Director Nathalie Wappler is stepping down at the end of April 2026. The company announced this on Wednesday.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRF Director Nathalie Wappler has announced her resignation at the end of April 2026.

The move is at her own request.

Several savings and transformation projects are currently underway at SRF. Show more

Nathalie Wappler has decided to step down as Director of SRF and as a member of the SRG Executive Board at the end of April 2026. The company announced this in a press release.

The now 57-year-old media manager wants to take on a new professional challenge following the transformation of SRF and the conclusion of the current round of cost-cutting measures. Until her departure from SRG, she will continue to drive forward the ongoing savings and transformation projects, accompany the political process surrounding the halving initiative and the implementation of the new "Enavant SRG SSR" organizational model and ensure a handover to her successor.

"Nathalie Wappler has consistently thought ahead and taken SRF forward," said Susanne Wille, Director General of SRG. Wappler has strategically repositioned SRF as a leader in times of digitalization and rapid technological change with entrepreneurial foresight." I very much regret her decision to leave SRF."

Started at SRF over 20 years ago

Nathalie Wappler herself can be quoted as follows: "Working for our public media company was a great privilege for me; I was passionate about working for a strong public media service of today and tomorrow - and for an attractive program that our audience appreciates." At the age of 58, she wants to open a new chapter in her career.

Nathalie Wappler's SRG and SRF career began over 20 years ago. From 2005, she initially worked as an editor at "Kulturplatz", three years later she became editorial director of "Sternstunden" and in 2011 she finally took over as head of the culture department at SRF. In 2016, Nathalie Wappler moved to MDR in Germany as Program Director. In March 2019, she took over the SRF Directorate and subsequently also the position of Deputy SRG Director General.

Video on the topic